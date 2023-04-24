FIFA 23 leaks reveal new FUT Champions rewards featuring TOTS player picks

Team of the Season is among the most exciting and engaging events every year in Ultimate Team, and with the promo arriving soon in FIFA 23, FUT Champions rewards will also include TOTS player picks. Based on leaks from social media, the upcoming Community Team of the Season release will herald the introduction of new rewards.

FUT Champions is the premier competitive game mode in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team. Despite professional FGS tournament qualification shifting to Division Rivals, FUT Champs is still the game's most rewarding and entertaining aspect. If leaks are to be believed, then the arrival of Team of the Season will make participating in this game mode even more worthwhile.

Note: This article is speculative and is based entirely on leaks by Twitter/FIFAUTeam.

FUT Champions rewards will now contain TOTS player picks in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

FUT Champions was first introduced in FIFA 17, and while the system has undergone multiple changes over time, it is still the pinnacle of competitive FIFA gameplay. The ELO-based matchmaking offers a unique challenge to the most crafty FUT veterans while allowing lower-tier players to have fun. The enticing rewards only serve to make this game mode even more appealing.

However, as the game cycle progresses and the meta of FIFA 23 evolves, the standard Team of the Week-based rewards is not up to the mark anymore. Leaks on social media suggest that EA Sports have addressed this issue by replacing Team of the Week red picks with TOTS player picks, providing gamers with even more incentive to participate in the FUT Champions Weekend League.

Community Team of the Season will soon arrive in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

EA Sports have already released the complete list of nominees for the Community and Premier League Team of the Season. With so many exciting rosters of special cards scheduled for arrival in FUT 23, gamers will be eager to elevate their squads to a new level.

The Community Team of the Season is usually the first exceptional roster of the promo, and leaks by FIFAUTeam on Twitter suggest that the following items have been added as FUT Champions rewards in FIFA 23:

Community TOTS PP: 1 of 5, 1 of 4, 1 of 3

Community and Eridivisie TOTS PP: 1 of 5

Community and Eridivisie TOTS PP Max 90 OVR: 1 of 5 and 1 of 2

While the exact details regarding these tiers are unknown, one can only assume that the best player picks will be reserved for those who secure the highest ranks in the upcoming Weekend League.

