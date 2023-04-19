FIFA 23 Team of the Week 25 (TOTW 25) cards released, Antoine Griezmann spearheads the roster

EA Sports has released a brand new Team of the Week 25 (TOTW 25) squad in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, with Antoine Griezmann leading the pack with an overpowered special card. This lineup features some of the best footballers who performed remarkably over the last weekend, and EA Sports has rewarded them with in-form items.

Team of the Week has been a mainstay in Ultimate Team since its inception and is now more relevant than ever, thanks to the brand new upgrade system seen in FIFA 23's FUT. Despite not featuring the most popular and mainstream names in the sport, TOTW 25 includes various overpowered special items.

Antoine Griezmann is the headlining player in Team of the Week 25 (TOTW 25) of FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

Antoine Griezmann is a legend of La Liga football, and the French attacker has been in subliminal form this season. He has led Atletico Madrid to victory on multiple occasions this season, and his performance against Almeria helped the team fortify their position among the La Liga's top-four, earning him a spot in FIFA 23's Team of the Week 25 squad.

Which players are included in TOTW 25?

These are the footballers who have received in-form items this week:

Antoine Griezmann: 89

Carlos Vela: 88

Diogo Jota: 87

Vitinha: 87

Inaki Williams: 87

John Stones: 86

Michele Di Gregorio: 86

Antony Lopes: 85

Nacho Fernandez: 85

Mauro Icardi: 85

Leonardo Spinazzola: 85

Ollie Watkins: 84

Kevin Kampl: 84

Ruud Vormer: 83

Gabriel Avalos: 83

Jawad El Yamiq: 83

Jeremy Doku: 83

Guus Til: 83

Amahl Pellegrino: 82

Cameron Archer: 81

Conor Chaplin: 80

Alexander Bernhardsson: 76

These players have left their mark in their respective competitions, helping their teams secure important results. Their efforts have been rewarded with in-form items in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, boosting their viability in the game's current meta.

Which are the best players in TOTW 25?

As the headlining card on the roster, Antoine Griezmann is also the most viable player in this Team of the Week lineup. Players like Diogo Jota, Vitinha, and Inaki Williams are also exceptional in their respective positions. That said, the roster does not feature many high-rated players as compared to previous Team of the Week lineups, but it is still an impressive squad overall.

