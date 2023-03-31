FIFA 23 Antoine Griezmann La Liga POTM SBC - How to complete, estimated costs, and more

The arrival of the Antoine Griezmann La Liga POTM SBC in FIFA 23 means players can add another powerful card to their Ultimate Team squads. The Frenchman has been voted the Spanish league’s best player for the month of March.

FIFA 23 players won’t have to rely on luck to add this special item to their collection (unlike promo cards from packs). It unlocks once someone completes all the tasks associated with the SBC in the allotted time.

Let’s now take a look at the tasks associated with the Antoine Griezmann La Liga POTM SBC. This will give FIFA 23 players an estimate of the number of FUT coins required for the fodder. It will also help them decide if they should attempt the SBC in the first place.

FIFA 23 players will have a month to complete the Antoine Griezmann La Liga POTM SBC

FIFA 23 News @UTSources current SBC prices



- POTM Griezmann - 310k

- BDAY Alex Sandro - 220k

- POTM Kvaratskhelia - 75k



Griezmann W



#FIFA23 current SBC prices- POTM Griezmann- 310k- BDAY Alex Sandro- 220k- POTM Kvaratskhelia- 75kGriezmann 🚨 current SBC prices 👇- POTM Griezmann 🇫🇷 - 310k- BDAY Alex Sandro 🇧🇷 - 220k- POTM Kvaratskhelia 🇬🇪 - 75kGriezmann 🇫🇷 W 👊#FIFA23 https://t.co/wstlDqMDEw

Antoine Griezmann has played a pivotal role for Atletico Madrid over the last few months. The fact that he was named the best La Liga player in March is a testament to his brilliant performances in the league.

The special card has some strong stats, but EA Sports has kept the SBC very simple. It only has two tasks, and their conditions are easy to follow for any FIFA 23 player.

Task 1 – France

# of players from France: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 86

# of players in the Squad: 11

Task 2 – La Liga

# of players from LaLiga Santander: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 87

# of players in the Squad: 11

The Antoine Griezmann La Liga POTM SBC will cost about 300,000 FUT coins if players purchase the fodder from the FUT market. However, this amount can be reduced if they use cards that are already in their collection. If players are short on fodder, they can add some by completing the different resource-item SBCs available in Ultimate Team.

The Antoine Griezmann La Liga POTM SBC is live for 30 days (as of March 30, 2023). This allows players to grind modes like Squad Battles and Division Rivals. These game modes hand out weekly rewards based on how someone performs. The objective is to rank as high as possible since it brings better rewards.

Griezmann’s latest SBC unlocks an 89-rated ST card, which can also be used as a CF or RW. This special item offers a lot of flexibility to any user, which makes it valuable.

The card’s key strengths are the 88 Pace, 89 Shooting, and 92 Dribbling. This POTM item will be a wonderful fit for squads based around La Liga.

Poll : 0 votes