5 best players in FIFA 23 Team of the Week 24 (TOTW 24)

EA Sports recently revealed the full TOTW 24 lineup in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, featuring the top performers in club football over the last weekend. Not only does the roster feature some popular names, but these players are also overpowered on the virtual pitch, making them ideal candidates for FUT squads.

The new upgrade system for in-form items has made TOTW cards more relevant than ever in FIFA 23. TOTW 24 consists of some of the highest-rated and most impressive cards so far in the game cycle, especially when it comes to the defensive side.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

Florian Wirtz and 4 other overpowered players in TOTW 24 of FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

1) Marcos Acuna

Marcos Acuna is somewhat of a fan favorite when it comes to the world of Ultimate Team. The Argentine defender has had many overpowered special versions across various iterations of the series, and FIFA 23 is no different. He already possesses a World Cup Showdown card that was upgraded to 88-rated after Argentina secured a victory over the Netherlands.

Acuna's 90-rated in-form item in TOTW 24 is even better in terms of stats and in-game performance. Despite not being the quickest, he possesses well-rounded stats and can be deployed as a left-midfielder as well. With 3-4-2-1 being a new meta formation in FIFA 23, he will prove to be the ideal left-midfielder in the system due to his versatile attributes.

2) Mattijs de Ligt

Matthijs de Ligt has proven to be an excellent addition to Bayern Munich's ranks since his transfer from Juventus in the summer. The centre-back is widely regarded as one of the most promising young defenders in European football and has already established himself as a world-class athlete in the sport.

The Dutchman possesses a Ones to Watch (OTW) item in FIFA 23, and his inclusion in TOTW 24 has boosted that card to 90-rated overall. Despite not being as overpowered as the OTW version, his 89-rated in-form item is an excellent defensive option for Bundesliga squads with his impressive pace, defending, and physicality.

3) Florian Wirtz

The Bundesliga is replete with promising youngsters who are extremely gifted in the technical aspects of the sport. Bayer Leverkusen's Florian Wirtz is a fine example, as the German playmaker has already earned a reputation for being a menace to defenses in the league despite being only 19 years old.

Wirtz already has an 87-rated Winter Wildcards version in FIFA 23, and his latest in-form item is a significant improvement over his previous iterations. The 89-rated version can be deployed as a central midfielder as well as a central attacking midfielder. With 87 pace, 93 dribbling, and 90 passing, he is easily one of the most potent attacking threats for Bundesliga squads in FUT 23.

4) Giovanni Di Lorenzo

Napoli have been in sublime form this season across all competitions. They have basically secured the league title already due to their sizable lead at the top of the table. Their narrow 2-1 win against Lecce fortified their position in the Italian top flight, with right-back Giovanni Di Lorenzo leading them to victory with a goal and earning his second in-form item of FIFA 23 Ultimate Team.

The 89-rated card is an improvement over his previous 88-rated TOTW version, and with Serie A lacking decent right-backs in FUT 23, he is an amazing addition to TOTW 24.

5) Gianluigi Donnarumma

PSG took one step closer to retaining their Ligue 1 title with a 2-0 win over OGC Nice. While Lionel Messi and Sergio Ramos provided the goals in this fixture, it was Gianluigi Donnarumma who stole the show with his performance between the goalposts. The Italian is one of the highest-rated goalkeepers in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, and his inclusion in TOTW 24 offers gamers with a brand-new meta option.

Donnarumma's previous in-form item was released much earlier in the game cycle and is widely regarded as one of the best keepers in the title. He provides chemistry links to some of the most overpowered items in the game, including Flashback Ramos, POTM Mbappe, and FUT Centurions Neymar.

