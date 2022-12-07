Ahead of the much anticipated World Cup clash between the Netherlands and Argentina, EA Sports have released Memphis Depay and Marcos Acuna as Showdown SBCs in FIFA 23.

The two giants of world football will face each other in the quarter-finals of the iconic tournament, and the hype surrounding the fixture has taken over the virtual pitch of FIFA 23 as well.

Showdown SBCs are a fantastic addition to Ultimate Team, as they capitalize on the anticipation and excitement regarding these important games. Both cards receive an initial boost in their overall ratings and stats, with the card from the winning team getting a further +2 upgrade after the game.

The game between the Netherlands and Argentina will decide the fate of Showdown Depay and Acuna in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

Both teams appear to be in fantastic form in the tournament, making the result of this fixture hard to predict. The Netherlands have surpassed all expectations so far, dispatching their opponents with flawless ease.

Similarly, after a rather slow start to their campaign, Argentina have showcased why they are considered by many to be the favorites to win it all.

What do Showdown Depay and Acuna look like in FIFA 23?

Both Depay and Acuna have received an upgrade over their base cards, with the additional chance of receiving a further +2. Both players have a base rating of 85 in FIFA 23, with the Showdown cards being boosted to 86-overall. They possess the following stats in six key aspects:

Memphis Depay

Pace: 86

Dribbling: 87

Shooting: 85

Defending: 31

Passing: 85

Physical: 80

Marcos Acuna

Pace: 83

Dribbling: 88

Shooting: 78

Defending: 81

Passing: 84

Physicality: 84

How to complete the SBC in FIFA 23?

The Depay SBC consists of two segments, each with its own stipulations and pack rewards. These are the specific requirements of the individual segments:

Top Form

Team of the Week players: Minimum one

Squad rating: Minimum 84

La Liga

Number of players from La Liga Santander: Minimum one

Players with minimum OVR of 86: Minimum one

Squad rating: Minimum 85

Meanwhile, the Acuna SBC consists of three segments, with these individual stipulations:

Top Form

Team of the Week players: Minimum one

Squad rating: Minimum 82

Argentina

Number of players from Argentina: Minimum one

Players with minimum OVR of 85: Minimum one

Squad rating: Minimum 83

La Liga

Number of players from La Liga Santander: Minimum one

Players with minimum OVR of 85: Minimum one

Squad rating: Minimum 84

The expected cost of the former is around 115,000 FUT coins, with the latter costing around 70,000 FUT coins despite having more segments in the SBC. These costs are driven primarily by the inflated price of fodder cards in the FUT transfer market.

Is it worth completing this SBC in FIFA 23?

Despite the relatively minuscule initial boost provided to these cards over their base versions, the chance of potential upgrades makes the SBC a worthwhile proposition overall. Both cards are priced relatively reasonably for the quality they offer in their respective in-game positions and will prove to be valuable additions to any squad in Ultimate Team.

