As the knockout stages of the World Cup rage on, Luke Shaw and Marcus Thuram are rumored to be the next Showdown SBC to be released in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team.

According to popular leaker FUT Sheriff, the Englishman and the Frenchman will get a special in-game card before their two teams clash during this weekend's quarterfinal match.

Fut Sheriff @FutSheriff Shaw vs Thuram are coming via SHOWDOWN SBC



Stats are prediction ✍🏻



The Showdown promo is an interesting concept, with two pairs of cards going head-to-head to obtain stat boosts. While they already have better stats than their base cards, whoever wins in real life will gain a +2 to their overall rating.

An interesting way by EA to inculcate World Cup into the virtual game of FIFA 23.

Note: This article is speculative and based entirely on leaks from social media.

Luke Shaw vs Marcus Thuram Showdown SBC possibly coming to FIFA 23 to commemorate England and France's World Cup Quarterfinal matchup

France and England have shown impressive performances in their World Cup campaigns thus far, having secured first-place finishes in their respective groups. Both teams scored thrice in their round of 16 matchups, easing past the competition with ease.

The traditional rivals are set to meet on Saturday night for their third World Cup meeting, which could be an amazing football night.

Both sides have some amazing talent up their sleeves and will be looking to one-up their opponents in any way they can. It is therefore fitting for EA to release a Showdown SBC to commemorate the rivalry in FIFA 23. Without further ado, let's look at the speculation about Luke Shaw and Marcus Thuram's cards and how they might look, according to leakers.

What do Showdown Luke Shaw and Marcus Thuram look like?

Shaw's base gold version is rated 80, while Thuram's is 78 in FIFA 23, so their boosted Showdown cards will probably possess way better in-game attributes. While their official ratings and overall stats are not out yet, FUT Sheriff predicts these to be the expected stats of this leaked SBC:

Luke Shaw (Overall - 86)

Pace: 82

Dribbling: 84

Shooting: 60

Defending: 85

Passing: 84

Physical: 84

Marcus Thuram (Overall - 86)

Pace: 88

Dribbling: 84

Shooting: 86

Defending: 54

Passing: 80

Physicality: 82

Marcus Thuram and Luke Shaw Showdown SBC analysis predictions

Both the cards are predicted to get significant boosts to their overall stats, according to the leaks. While Shaw and Thuram have wildly different roles, the former is a left-back while the other is a striker, the boost in pace predictions should dramatically better their value in the meta.

Shaw's defending skills are also set to get some bonuses with increased defending, physicality, and passing potentially beneficial for any FIFA 23 backline. While Thuram is also set to get some much-needed stat boosts to his shooting and dribbling stats, making him a better forward overall.

