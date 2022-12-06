FIFA 23 leaks reveal that Memphis Depay and Marcos Acuna will be arriving as latest Showdown SBC in Ultimate Team

With the knockout stages of the ongoing World Cup heating up, Memphis Depay and Marcos Acuna are rumored to arrive as Showdown SBCs in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team. As suggested by FUT Sheriff on Twitter, these two fan-favorite FUT players will receive special in-game cards ahead of the World Cup quarter-final clash between the Netherlands and Argentina.

Showdown cards are dynamic in nature, with the card representing the winning team receiving a +2 upgrade. This adds to the hype surrounding these upcoming matchups, as fans tune in to watch the fate of their favorite FUT cards being contested outside of the virtual world of FIFA 23.

Note: This article is speculative and based entirely on leaks from social media.

The World Cup fixture between the Netherlands and Argentina will determine the fate of Showdown Depay and Acuna in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

Both Argentina and the Netherlands have had impressive showings in the tournament so far. Before the World Cup began, Argentina were touted as favorites to win it all. After a shaky start which saw them lose to underdogs Saudi Arabia, the South American champions have rallied and dominated the remainder of their matchups.

Meanwhile, the Dutch national side have been impressive throughout the course of the tournament, comfortably dispatching the USMNT in their first knockout game. With both teams being in superb form, their clash has already generated plenty of hype amongst fans of the sport, which will only be boosted further with this rumored Showdown SBC in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team.

What does Showdown Memphis Depay and Marcos Acuna look like?

Both Depay and Acuna have 85-rated base gold versions in FIFA 23, so their boosted Showdown cards will undoubtedly possess incredible in-game attributes. While their exact overall ratings and stats have not been disclosed, FUT Sheriff included the following prediction with the announcement of this leaked SBC:

Memphis Depay (Overall - 87)

Pace: 85

Dribbling: 88

Shooting: 86

Defending: 33

Passing: 84

Physical: 81

Marcos Acuna (Overall - 87)

Pace: 79

Dribbling: 89

Shooting: 76

Defending: 82

Passing: 85

Physicality: 85

How will Showdown Depay and Acuna perform in-game?

Memphis Depay's base gold version was amongst the most popular attackers for La Liga squads during the early stages of FIFA 23. Not only does he possess five-star skills and impressive attacking attributes, he could also be converted to the lengthy running style. Despite the lengthy meta being a thing of the past, he possesses a controlled running style by default, which will be effective in-game.

Marcos Acuna has been a fan-favorite in Ultimate Team for a few years now. His various special versions have been incredibly overpowered, and that trend will most likely continue in FIFA 23. Although the Argentine defender does not possess the raw pace to be a viable defender in the current meta, he can be an incredible defensive midfielder if gamers can somehow switch his position in-game.

