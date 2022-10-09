Who is the best center-back (CB) in FIFA 23?

FIFA 23 has been out for a few weeks now, and fans have been experimenting with various players, formations, and tactics to figure out what the game's meta consists of. This is the usual procedure that every annual FIFA release entails, as the meta shifts with each iteration of the franchise.

With the inclusion of Hypermotion 2.0, FIFA 23 is by far the most authentic and realistic depiction of the beautiful game. The mechanics, animations, and impressive visuals combine to offer an extremely immersive footballing experience. This means that the FIFA 23 meta is more accommodating than ever.

Footballers who were previously unusable in FIFA due to certain shortcomings are now viable in-game. This includes players in all positions across the digital pitch, from attackers to defenders.

Center-backs in particular are notoriously scrutinized in FIFA, with slower defenders being deemed worthless even if they possess excellent defensive attributes and are exceptional in real life.

Virgil van Dijk is the highest rated and most overpowered defender in FIFA 23

Virgil van Dijk has established his position amongst the defensive elite in Europe since his move to Liverpool from Southampton in 2018.

The Dutch beast added a whole new dynamic to the Liverpool roster, revitalizing their defense and being a crucial part of their success under Jurgen Klopp. His abilities and contributions have been rewarded accordingly in FIFA as well.

VVD is the highest rated defender in FIFA 23, with an overall rating of 90. He has received an upgrade over his rating in the previous title, with a large boost to his pace attributes.

Despite the meta in FIFA 23 not being entirely dependent on pace, this is still a valuable quality to possess. He also has a defensive stat of 91, which makes his tackling and positioning on the pitch absolutely immaculate.

His true strength in-game lies in his domineering presence and physical stature. Standing 6"4' inches tall, Van Dijk is an absolute mountain of a man who can outmuscle any attacker off the ball in FIFA as well as in real life. There is a good reason why the Liverpool superstar is hard to dribble past, as his tremendous reach allows him to dispossess anyone in his vicinity.

VVD also falls under the "lengthy" acceleration type in the new AcceleRATE system. This allows him to catch up to any attacker and shove them off the ball with ease.

With so many positives in his favor, it is impossible not to go for Virgil van Dijk as the choice for the best center-back in FIFA 23.

Honourable mentions

While Van Dijk might be the best defender in FIFA 23, there are still plenty of alternatives who offer similar abilities on the digital pitch.

Kalidou Koulibaly and Antonio Rudiger are the footballers who come closest to replicating VVD's defensive and physical attributes in FIFA. These players also come under the lengthy acceleration category and possess impressive pace, defending, and physical stats.

Eder Militao and Fikayo Tomori might lack in the physical aspect when compared to the footballers mentioned earlier, but they make up for it with their blistering pace. Both these center-backs are not only fast and defensively capable, but are also easier to maneuver on the virtual field due to their relatively higher dribbling stats.

Poll : 0 votes