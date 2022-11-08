Who wins the World Cup 2022? FIFA 23 simulation predicts Messi and company as champions

Argentina and Lionel Messi fans will be very happy if the predictions made by FIFA 23 become a reality a couple of months from now. EA Sports has run a detailed simulation of this year's event that will take place in Qatar. The simulations have declared the South American nation the winner.

There's been a lot of frenzy in the gaming community regarding the FIFA World Cup. EA Sports has added fuel to the fire by announcing a host of new additions that will be made to this year's release. The deep-dive trailer has brought some exciting additions that will greatly entertain the players.

What many didn't expect was for EA Sports to reveal the results of the simulation. Players have been growing impatient for the content that's set to release from November 9 onwards. Interestingly, the developers gave the knockout results, and the final was fiercely fought.

FIFA 23 predicts Messi to lead Argentina to a World Cup win over rivals Brazil

The final is the most important match of any event, and it becomes priceless in a tournament like the FIFA World Cup. Based on EA Sports' simulation of FIFA 23, Argentina met Brazil in the final. Lionel Messi managed to lead his side to a narrow 1-0 victory, reversing the scoreline of the 2014 finals in their favor.

Lionel Messi played a major role in Argentina's success as he picked up the Golden Ball and the Golden Boot awards. While Brazil finished as runners-up, France fell one step short but came third. Cristiano Ronaldo led Portugal, the ones the French side defeated, to win the third position.

EA Sports also mentioned a team of the tournament that they had simulated on FIFA 23:

Emiliano Martínez - ARG

João Cancelo - POR

Raphaël Varane - FRA

Marquinhos - BRA

Marcos Acuña - ARG

Leandro Paredes - ARG

Rodrigo de Paul - ARG

Vinícius Jr - BRA

Lionel Messi - ARG

Kylian Mbappé - FRA

Richarlison - BRA

EA SPORTS has got it right since 2010 See how the FIFA World Cup played out in the x.ea.com/75641

While this is sure to spark a debate, the results are based on a simulation. In reality, things could be the opposite, and there's no guarantee if the predictions will come true. An interesting thing to note is that EA Sports has been correct with their winning predictions for the last three tournaments.

FIFA 23 is much more advanced than the older versions, so the simulation should be expected to enjoy the benefits. In a few weeks from now, it will be revealed if Messi can write the final song and help his nation lift the FIFA World Cup.

