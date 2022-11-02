"Biggest W possible": Fans react to EA Sports releasing details about the FIFA 23 World Cup mode

EA Sports recently revealed information about the FIFA 23 World Cup mode that will be released to celebrate the upcoming tournament.
The developers discussed various aspects of the mode in their latest Deep Dive trailer. They provided fans with exciting new information that has created a lot of buzz among the FIFA community.
As usual, this has led to a lot of debate and discussion on social media. The key talking point has been that there will be no dedicated standalone mode for Ultimate Team in FIFA 23 World Cup mode. This has divided the community in their opinions, with fans taking to Twitter to express themselves.
The World Cup mode will be released in FIFA 23 on November 9
EA Sports did a good job of revealing a lot of new information in their discussion video. However, the bulk of the details regarding FUT content came through leaks from prominent Twitter leak accounts like FUT Sheriff.
The renowned leaker tweeted out a thread consisting of a plethora of information regarding how FUT will be affected by the World Cup.
The news about the World Cup mode has led to fans reminiscing about the previous iterations of the game, with the tournament having separate modes in 2010, 2014, and 2018. These modes were incredibly successful and became fan favorites, as indicated in this tweet.
However, not everyone looks back at the previous World Cup modes in a nostalgic sense. Some FUT enthusiasts also used the previous installments as learning experiences. They recollected how a separate FUT mode for the tournament would lead to the downfall of the game, especially the FIFA 23 Transfer Market.
This opinion was shared by many, as FUT veterans know that the unusual timing of the 2022 World Cup differentiates it from the previous editions of FIFA.
Usually, the World Cup takes place over the summer when the game cycle is coming to an end. However, since the tournament will be held in November this year, it is too early in the game cycle to jeopardize the economy of FUT with a standalone mode.
Famous FIFA 23 content creator and streamer Nick28t expressed his excitement for the upcoming game mode in a tweet. However, he also mentioned how the success of the event would rely on EA's execution of the concept.
Not everyone is as impressed with the information revealed by EA. Several FIFA fans are rather disappointed that FUT is not receiving a standalone game mode, and disgruntled gamers have expressed their opinions on Twitter.
Fans were also not impressed by some of the minor details in the trailer, such as the lack of authentic stadiums. The developers mentioned that there will only be two stadiums in the World Cup mode, and this has not gone down well with the FIFA community.
Despite the lack of attention to detail in the offline modes, no one can deny the work that has gone into the World Cup-themed FUT content. EA Sports has revealed a host of incredible FIFA 23 card designs representing the various promos that will take place during the event.
With under a week to go before the release of the FIFA 23 World Cup mode, more details will undoubtedly be released, and Twitter will once again be replete with reactions from the community.