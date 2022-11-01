New FIFA 23 leaks drop major information about FUT World Cup Swaps, World Cup Heroes to be available via SBCs, and objectives

Reliable leaker FUT Sheriff has revealed some vital information about the upcoming FIFA 23 World Cup promo and the events surrounding the rumored festivities. Earlier, Sheriff speculated that there won't be a special game mode in the Ultimate Team. However, individuals will be able to earn limited players that can be used in other programs like objectives and SBCs.

Since then, there have been more leaks related to potential events coming soon to the game. FUT World Cup Heroes is one of the confirmed features set to release on November 11. The unique cards will be available to users, even outside packs.

Additionally, FIFA 23 Ultimate Team mode will also get a World Cup Swaps program after its release. Based on the leaked information, the Swaps program will be introduced when the World Event goes live. Players can earn different tokens, which can then be exchanged for valuable rewards by playing the game. If the leaked information turns out to be accurate, players could have a lot more content coming their way.

FIFA 23 players will be getting World Cup Swaps tokens in the coming days, along with the World Cup Heroes

EA Sports has officially confirmed that the FUT World Cup Heroes cards will be released on November 11. Those who have pre-ordered the Ultimate Edition before August 21 will receive a random copy from the entire list.

Fut Sheriff @FutSheriff WC Heroes:



Those who do not have that perk can still try for these cards from the packs. When these cards are available in packs, they will replace the regular FUT Heroes, which will be permanent.

According to the leaks, players will also have objectives and SBCs to add to these unique cards. It will be interesting to see what kind of coins FIFA 23 players will require to complete the challenges.

There will also be more ways for players to find rewards with the FUT World Cup Swaps Program. According to the leaks, the program will go live on November 11 and involve tokens. One token will be receivable by default and will be available via offline and online objectives.

Fut Sheriff @FutSheriff WC swaps:

It remains to be seen how much of this will officially be announced in the coming days. EA Sports is scheduled to reveal more information later this evening about what's set to come as part of the World Cup events.

Plenty of content is expected to arrive in the coming days once the events go live. In 2018, players got a lot of content when the FIFA World Cup started. It could get bigger in FIFA 23 as EA Sports aims to make this a memorable time for all players.

