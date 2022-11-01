New FIFA 23 leak suggests no FUT World Cup mode but promises limited cards

A new set of FIFA 23 leaks by FUT Sheriff about upcoming content related to the FIFA World Cup claims there won't be a FUT World Cup mode in Ultimate Team, contrary to prior expectations.

However, there will be new content and a chance to acquire limited cards during the event. This strategy has been followed over the years, where players could exchange these cards. This would give different tokens and other rewards, which could be exchanged for more valuable items.

Interest surrounding the FIFA World Cup is high. So far, there have been some exciting leaks regarding prospective game modes, but nothing has been confirmed. EA Sports said that men's and women's World Cup teams would be added as new content. However, the Ultimate Team getting a similar treatment now looks farfetched if rumors are to be believed.

An earlier glitch revealed the World Cup mode in FIFA 23

Earlier last week, a new leak revealed details about a FUT World Cup mode. While the latest leaks discard that theory, the limited edition cards will keep players occupied.

As per the new leaks, FIFA 23 players will be able to get a new promo in Ultimate Team. This is likely to transpire because the same happened for FIFA 18. Special cards were added based on the stars of the World Cup. This promo will indeed generate plenty of demand when it materalizes.

Moreover, some of these special cards will also be available as part of objectives and SBCs. There have been four promos in this year's release, and all of them have made cards available as part of the SBCs and objectives. Any World Cup-themed promo will likely have the same features.

It remains to be seen what these limited cards in FIFA 23 will be and how they will be used. There's a chance for them to be some extension of the World Cup promo. Alternatively, these could work as token cards for swaps.

More information about the release date of the special event in FIFA 23 will likely drop soon. EA Sports will unveil details about the mode later today in the evening, which could offer a glimpse into the title's future.

