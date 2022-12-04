FIFA 23 Ultimate Team Hakim Ziyech vs. Ferran Torres Showdown SBC: How to complete, expected costs, and more

EA Sports has released a new World Cup-based Showdown Squad Building Challenge in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, featuring Morocco's Hakim Ziyech and Spain's Ferran Torres. The two nations will clash in the much-anticipated round of 16 in the iconic tournament. EA Sports has capitalized on the hype surrounding this fixture by releasing these two cards in the title.

The concept of Showdown SBCs is an interesting one. It sees the card belonging to the winning team get a +2 overall rating upgrade, with both player items receiving a +1 in the case of a draw. Not only does this provide engaging content in FUT, but it also draws more attention to already hyped fixtures.

Hakim Ziyech and Ferran Torres receive incredible upgradable cards in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

How to complete SBCs

The Hakim Ziyech SBC has two individual segments, which have the following requirements in-game:

Top Form

Team of the Week players: Minimum one

Squad rating: Minimum 83

Premier League

Number of players from the Premier League: Minimum one

Minimum OVR of 86: Minimum two

Squad rating: Minimum 84

The Ferran Torres SBC has three individual segments, which have the following requirements in-game:

Top Form

Team of the Week players: minimum one

Squad rating: minimum 82

La Liga

Number of players from La Liga Santander: Minimum one

Number of players with minimum OVR of 85: Minimum two

Squad rating: Minimum 83

Spain

Number of players from Spain: Minimum one

Number of players with minimum OVR of 86: Minimum two

Squad rating: Minimum 84

The expected cost of the former is around 58,000 coins, with that of the latter being around 82,000 coins in the current transfer market.

What do Ziyech and Torres look like in-game?

Hakim Ziyech and Ferran Torres have both received 86-rated cards in the latest Showdown SBC. The Moroccan maestro possesses the following stats in the six key aspects:

Pace: 84

Dribbling: 85

Shooting: 83

Defending: 53

Passing: 89

Physicality: 68

Meanwhile, the Spanish forward from FC Barcelona possesses the following stats:

Pace: 88

Dribbling: 87

Shooting: 84

Defending: 38

Passing: 83

Physicality: 73

Is it worth completing these SBCs in FIFA 23?

Both cards have their own pros and cons when it comes to their in-game performance. While they possess impressive stats, Ziyech has a two-star weak foot, which will severely restrict his abilities in-game. Similarly, Ferran Torres is more expensive than Ziyech but lacks the five-star skill moves the Moroccan superstar can perform.

However, both SBCs are priced reasonably, and FUT enthusiasts will find the cards worth investing in, especially if they believe the particular team will win their upcoming tie.

Morocco took the world of football by storm with their performance in the World Cup, ending the group stages undefeated and as group leaders. Spain, on the other hand, barely made it to the knockout stages, despite being favorites in their group. While form favors the African nation, the opposition has all the technical advantages to make this tie an intriguing one.

The extremely competitive nature of this matchup makes for the perfect opportunity to release Showdown SBCs in FIFA 23. Both Hakim Ziyech and Ferran Torres have made regular appearances for their respective nations in the tournament and will be battling it out for the ultimate bragging rights and the +2 overall upgrade in this knockout fixture.

