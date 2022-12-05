FIFA 23 Ultimate Team: How to earn the final set of World Cup Swaps tokens (38-50)

World Cup Swaps have been an excellent addition to FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, keeping fans entertained and engaged with gameplay-based objectives. Despite being rather extensive, these objectives have kept gamers occupied with the grind, and with rewards as enticing as the ones currently on offer, it's definitely worth the effort.

The concept of World Cup Swaps involves completing objectives in various FIFA 23 game modes to earn tokens, which can then be exchanged for untradeable rewards through SBCs. A total of 50 tokens are up for grabs through different objectives, with EA Sports recently releasing the final batch in FUT.

With the release of the latest batch of tokens, gamers can finally get their hands on the likes of World Cup Icon Patrick Vieira, Cafu, and many more.

The final set of World Cup Swaps objectives have been released in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

Not many fans were pleased with the idea of releasing these tokens in a staggered manner. The popular opinion was that all tokens should be available for gamers to grind for from the very beginning. However, with the final set of tokens finally being added to the game, FUT enthusiasts can now get their hands on these coveted items to redeem them for the rewards of their choosing.

Earlier, 38 tokens were released through gameplay-based objectives, with two being released in FUT store packs. The final 12 gameplay tokens have finally been added to the Milestones Objective tab in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, with two more tokens yet to arrive in FUT Store packs.

How to obtain the final set of World Cup Swaps tokens in FIFA 23

These are the objectives that must be completed to obtain tokens in various FIFA 23 Ultimate Team game modes, including Squad Battles, Division Rivals, and FUT Friendlies:

Brazil : Win 6 matches in the Live FUT Friendly: FIFA World Cup Swaps, with at least 6 Brazilian World Cup Player items in your starting squad

Serbia : Win 6 matches in the Live FUT Friendly: FIFA World Cup Swaps, with at least 6 Serbian World Cup Player items in your starting squad

Switzerland : Win 6 matches in the Live FUT Friendly: FIFA World Cup Swaps, with at least 6 Swiss World Cup Player items in your starting squad

Cameroon : Win 6 matches in the Live FUT Friendly: FIFA World Cup Swaps, with at least 6 Cameroonian World Cup Player items in your starting squad

Portugal : Win 6 matches in the Live FUT Friendly: FIFA World Cup Swaps, with at least 6 Portuguese World Cup Player items in your starting squad

Ghana : Win 6 matches in the Live FUT Friendly: FIFA World Cup Swaps, with at least 6 Ghanian World Cup Player items in your starting squad

Uruguay : Win 6 matches in the Live FUT Friendly: FIFA World Cup Swaps, with at least 6 Uruguayan World Cup Player items in your starting squad

Korea Republic : Win 6 matches in the Live FUT Friendly: FIFA World Cup Swaps, with at least 6 Korean World Cup Player items in your starting squad

Canadian Trailblazers : Assist 7 goals with Crosses using any players from Canada in Squad Battles on Min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals)

Play 8 with Portugal : Play 8 matches in Squad Battles on Min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals) having at least 6 Portuguese World Cup Player items in your Starting Squad.

Belgium Red Devils : Win 6 matches in Squad Battles on Min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals) having at least 6 Belgian World Cup Player items in your Starting Squad.

Oranje: Score 6 goals with Finesse shots with any Dutch players in Squad Battles on Min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals)

With the latest objectives and the final set of tokens now available in-game, FIFA 23 players can now focus on grinding them out.

