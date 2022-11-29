FIFA 23 World Cup Swap tokens: How to achieve all 40 tokens released in November

World Cup Swaps have been an incredible addition to FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, providing gamers with an engaging and rewarding way to play and grind gameplay. It revolves around the concept of earning tokens by completing objectives in FUT and redeeming them for various untradeable rewards through the FIFA 23 menu.

These rewards can be pack-based or in the form of untradeable special player items, including World Cup Icons like Patrick Vieira and Cafu. These are rather enticing rewards, and fans have been eager to earn as many tokens as possible and claim their choices from the Swaps section of SBCs.

However, EA Sports have been releasing these tokens in a staggered manner, much to the disappointment of FUT enthusiasts. They recently released tokens 33-40, and fans will be curious to know how to obtain them in-game.

How fans can unlock all World Cup Swap tokens in FIFA 23

As always, these tokens are available in the form of gameplay objectives, where fans have to utilize the newly added World Cup cards to complete nation-themed objectives in FIFA 23 Online Friendlies.

How to complete the World Cup Swap objectives in FIFA 23?

While most of the tokens are present in gameplay-based objectives, several can be achieved by different means as well. Two tokens are present as part of the Seasons milestones, whereas two have been released in packs via the FUT store in FIFA 23.

These are the various objectives for achieving Swap tokens in FIFA 23:

Qatar : Win 6 matches in FIFA World Cup Swaps, with at least 6 Qatari World Cup Players in your starting 11

: Win 6 matches in the FIFA World Cup Swaps, with at least 6 Welsh World Cup Players in your starting 11 Through Japan : Assist 7 goals with Through Balls using any players from Japan in Squad Battles on Min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals)

: Win 6 matches in Squad Battles on Min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals) having at least 6 German World Cup Players in your Starting 11 Spain : Win 6 matches in FIFA World Cup Swaps, with at least 6 Spanish World Cup Players in your starting 11

The game mode assigned for this specific purpose is called Live FUT Friendlies: FIFA World Cup Swaps.

