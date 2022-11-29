How to earn FIFA 23 FUT Swaps Tokens 4 (Week 3) in Ultimate Team

FIFA 23 has received nine new additions as part of the FUT Swaps Tokens 4 release. With the latest release, the total number of tokens has reached the 40 mark, making it the first time that players can unlock the special FUT World Cup icon version of Patrick Vieira.

These tokens are required in the FUT Swaps program, which commenced on November 11, 2022. Plenty of rewards can be earned by exchanging these tokens, and there are different ways to obtain them. Since the tokens have been released in batches, players need to plan efficiently to reduce their workload.

Sahil @Criminal__x 8 New Swaps Tokens released today!



Checkout all the tokens here and how to get them here:

morefut.com/trackers/



#FIFA23 #Tokens #FUTSwaps 8 New Swaps Tokens released today!Checkout all the tokens here and how to get them here: 🚨8 New Swaps Tokens released today!Checkout all the tokens here and how to get them here: morefut.com/trackers/#FIFA23 #Tokens #FUTSwaps https://t.co/wwQDRAc46k

As of last night, eight new tokens have been released for FIFA 23 players, who can earn them by completing various objectives.

Here are the relevant conditions for all EIGHT FUT Swaps Tokens, which are now available in Ultimate Team:

Token 33 - Zaucha: Win six matches in the Live FUT Friendly: FIFA World Cup Swaps, with at least six Japanese World Cup Player items in your starting squad

Token 34 - Meliander: Win six matches in the Live FUT Friendly: FIFA World Cup Swaps, with at least six Canadian World Cup Player items in your starting squad

Token 35 - Onur: Win six matches in the Live FUT Friendly: FIFA World Cup Swaps, with at least six German World Cup Player items in your starting squad

Token 36 - Berishek: Win six matches in the Live FUT Friendly: FIFA World Cup Swaps, with at least six Spanish World Cup Player items in your starting squad

Token 37 - Hanssen: Win six matches in the Live FUT Friendly: FIFA World Cup Swaps, with at least six Belgian World Cup Player items in your starting squad

Token 38 - Ogorzally: Win six matches in the Live FUT Friendly: FIFA World Cup Swaps, with at least six Moroccan World Cup Player items in your starting squad

Token 39 - El-Zein: Win six matches in the Live FUT Friendly: FIFA World Cup Swaps, with at least six Croatian World Cup Player items in your starting squad

Token 40 - Roberts: Win six matches in the Live FUT Friendly: FIFA World Cup Swaps, with at least six Costa Rican World Cup Player items in your starting squad

The FIFA 23 FUT Swaps tokens can earn some amazing rewards for players

FIFA 23 players can earn up to 50 FUT Swaps tokens, which can fetch them incredible rewards. EA Sports has kept reward availability as low as two FUT Swaps tokens, so beginner players can also get their hands on some special items.

Here is the complete set of rewards available in FIFA 23 in exchange for tokens:

Two tokens

Francisco Calvo

Ajdin Hrustic

Mark-Anthony Kaye

Yasser Al Shahrani

Alireza Jahanbakhsh

Almoez Ali

Massimo Taibi

82+ x20 Rare Players Pack

Three tokens

Nouhou Tolo

Reggie Cannon

Joseph Aidoo

Four tokens

Krepin Diatta

Lee Jae-sung

Kieffer Moore

Takuma Asano

Bartosz Bereszynski

Munir El-Haddadi

Xherdan Shaqiri

Enner Valencia

Matías Viña

Five tokens

Andres Guardado

Andrej Kramaric

Six tokens

Filip Kostic

Eight tokens

Andreas Christensen

Joaquin Correa

Danilo Pereira

Julian Brandt

Alvaro Morata

Nathan Ake

10 tokens

Mason Mount

15 tokens

Eden Hazard

Kingsley Coman

Fabinho

20 tokens

FIFA World Cup Path to Glory Player Pick

25 tokens

FIFA World Cup Hero Player Pick

30 tokens

Cafu

35 tokens

FIFA World Cup Icon Player Pick

40 tokens

Patrick Vieira

10 more FUT Swaps tokens are expected to be released in FIFA 23, and it remains to be seen how they will be obtainable in the game.

Poll : 0 votes