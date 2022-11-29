How to earn FIFA 23 FUT Swaps Tokens 4 (Week 3) in Ultimate Team

FIFA 23 has received nine new additions as part of the FUT Swaps Tokens 4 release. With the latest release, the total number of tokens has reached the 40 mark, making it the first time that players can unlock the special FUT World Cup icon version of Patrick Vieira.
These tokens are required in the FUT Swaps program, which commenced on November 11, 2022. Plenty of rewards can be earned by exchanging these tokens, and there are different ways to obtain them. Since the tokens have been released in batches, players need to plan efficiently to reduce their workload.
As of last night, eight new tokens have been released for FIFA 23 players, who can earn them by completing various objectives.
Here are the relevant conditions for all EIGHT FUT Swaps Tokens, which are now available in Ultimate Team:
- Token 33 - Zaucha: Win six matches in the Live FUT Friendly: FIFA World Cup Swaps, with at least six Japanese World Cup Player items in your starting squad
- Token 34 - Meliander: Win six matches in the Live FUT Friendly: FIFA World Cup Swaps, with at least six Canadian World Cup Player items in your starting squad
- Token 35 - Onur: Win six matches in the Live FUT Friendly: FIFA World Cup Swaps, with at least six German World Cup Player items in your starting squad
- Token 36 - Berishek: Win six matches in the Live FUT Friendly: FIFA World Cup Swaps, with at least six Spanish World Cup Player items in your starting squad
- Token 37 - Hanssen: Win six matches in the Live FUT Friendly: FIFA World Cup Swaps, with at least six Belgian World Cup Player items in your starting squad
- Token 38 - Ogorzally: Win six matches in the Live FUT Friendly: FIFA World Cup Swaps, with at least six Moroccan World Cup Player items in your starting squad
- Token 39 - El-Zein: Win six matches in the Live FUT Friendly: FIFA World Cup Swaps, with at least six Croatian World Cup Player items in your starting squad
- Token 40 - Roberts: Win six matches in the Live FUT Friendly: FIFA World Cup Swaps, with at least six Costa Rican World Cup Player items in your starting squad
The FIFA 23 FUT Swaps tokens can earn some amazing rewards for players
FIFA 23 players can earn up to 50 FUT Swaps tokens, which can fetch them incredible rewards. EA Sports has kept reward availability as low as two FUT Swaps tokens, so beginner players can also get their hands on some special items.
Here is the complete set of rewards available in FIFA 23 in exchange for tokens:
Two tokens
- Francisco Calvo
- Ajdin Hrustic
- Mark-Anthony Kaye
- Yasser Al Shahrani
- Alireza Jahanbakhsh
- Almoez Ali
- Massimo Taibi
- 82+ x20 Rare Players Pack
Three tokens
- Nouhou Tolo
- Reggie Cannon
- Joseph Aidoo
Four tokens
- Krepin Diatta
- Lee Jae-sung
- Kieffer Moore
- Takuma Asano
- Bartosz Bereszynski
- Munir El-Haddadi
- Xherdan Shaqiri
- Enner Valencia
- Matías Viña
Five tokens
- Andres Guardado
- Andrej Kramaric
Six tokens
- Filip Kostic
Eight tokens
- Andreas Christensen
- Joaquin Correa
- Danilo Pereira
- Julian Brandt
- Alvaro Morata
- Nathan Ake
10 tokens
- Mason Mount
15 tokens
- Eden Hazard
- Kingsley Coman
- Fabinho
20 tokens
- FIFA World Cup Path to Glory Player Pick
25 tokens
- FIFA World Cup Hero Player Pick
30 tokens
- Cafu
35 tokens
- FIFA World Cup Icon Player Pick
40 tokens
- Patrick Vieira
10 more FUT Swaps tokens are expected to be released in FIFA 23, and it remains to be seen how they will be obtainable in the game.