How to earn FUT World Cup Swaps 3 tokens in FIFA 23?

The FUT World Cup Swaps 3 tokens are now available in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, and this is the third set of unique items made available in the game. These tokens will be used in the FUT World Cup Swaps program, which went live on November 11.

The program has introduced exceptional rewards for players, including FIFA World Cup Stars cards with 32 additions from qualified nations, allowing them to improve their squads. Players can obtain player packs and World Cup Icons with these tokens.

That's why players must know how to get these tokens in the first place. There are different ways the tokens have been handed out, and EA Sports has followed the release in batches. FUT World Cup Swaps 3 is the third instance where more tokens have been added, and FIFA 23 players can now assess the tasks by which they can collect these cards.

The FUT World Cup Swaps 3 tokens provide more opportunities for FIFA 23 players to earn special rewards

The FUT World Cup Swaps 3 tokens are the third set of rewards, and it has added five new ones. With the latest addition, 31 tokens have been released in FIFA 23. As mentioned earlier, there are different ways to earn these tokens. Let's take a look at how to obtain the five most recent additions to the game:

27th token - Sverrisson: Assist 7 goals using any players from Croatia in Squad Battles on Min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals).

28th token - Bermingham: Score 6 goals using any players from Senegal in Squad Battles on Min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals).

29th token - Bola: Play 8 matches in Squad Battles on Min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals) having at least 6 French World Cup Players.

30th token - Baccay: Win 6 matches in Squad Battles on Min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals) having at least 6 German World Cup Players.

31st token - Kojic: Obtained from the Black Friday Foundations pack in the FIFA 23 store.

The FUT World Cup Swaps 3 tokens will allow players to exchange them for special rewards. More are set to arrive gradually through December, as there are rumors of 50 tokens being made available to the players.

FIFA 23 FUT World Cup Swaps program rewards

The main purpose of the FUT World Cup Swaps 3 tokens is to exchange them for rewards. Here's the complete set of rewards, arranged according to the tokens they will require:

Two tokens

Francisco Calvo

Ajdin Hrustic

Mark-Anthony Kaye

Yasser Al Shahrani

Alireza Jahanbakhsh

Almoez Ali

Massimo Taibi

82+ x20 Rare Players Pack

Three tokens

Nouhou Tolo

Reggie Cannon

Joseph Aidoo

Four tokens

Krepin Diatta

Lee Jae-sung

Kieffer Moore

Takuma Asano

Bartosz Bereszynski

Munir El-Haddadi

Xherdan Shaqiri

Enner Valencia

Matías Viña

Five tokens

Andres Guardado

Andrej Kramaric

Six tokens

Filip Kostic

Eight tokens

Andreas Christensen

Joaquin Correa

Danilo Pereira

Julian Brandt

Alvaro Morata

Nathan Ake

10 tokens

Mason Mount

15 tokens

Eden Hazard

Kingsley Coman

Fabinho

20 tokens

FIFA World Cup Path to Glory Player Pick

25 tokens

FIFA World Cup Hero Player Pick

30 tokens

Cafu

35 tokens

FIFA World Cup Icon Player Pick

40 tokens

Patrick Vieira

EA Sports has kept things flexible when it comes to rewards, and FIFA 23 players can get them for as low as two tokens.

