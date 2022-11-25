FIFA 23 Ultimate Team World Cup Marquee Matchups SBC (November 24): How to complete, expected costs, and more

The most recent set of Marquee Matchups SBCs for FIFA 23 Ultimate Team has been made available by EA Sports. Club football has been suspended as World Cup fever rages around the globe, and all football fans are concentrating their attention on the most prestigious competition in the world.

Weekly SBCs such as these are essential for FUT players looking to upgrade their squads and stay competitive regularly. These four challenges require one to meet various requirements to obtain precious rewards.

Marquee Matchups are recurring content that reflects that week's big matchups in world football. With EA pushing a lot of World Cup content, each individual challenge will reflect the heavy-weight fights over the next seven days. Here's a comprehensive guide to easily completing the Squad Building Challenge.

The latest World Cup Marquee Matchups SBC in FIFA 23 reflect the most exciting international clashes from the coming week

Along with the World Cup Swap and Path to Glory card series, it is World Cup galore in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team. FUT fans will get to complete yet another themed challenge to add some valuable assets to their squads.

While it is possible to complete some individual challenges for specific rewards, it is recommended to complete them all to obtain the group rewards. Here are all the requirements for completing the Marquee Matchups SBC.

How to complete World Cup Marquee Matchups in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team?

England vs USA

Number of players from England+ Number of players from the United States of America: Minimum of 1

Number of clubs in the squad: Minimum of 2

Number of cards from the same nation: Minimum of 3

Squad rating: Minimum of 72

Total Chemistry Points required: Minimum of 14

Rewards: Silver Player Pack (Tradeable) and 80+ World Cup 3 Player Pack (Untradeable)

Estimated Cost: 3,000 - 4,000 FUT Coins across platforms

France v Denmark

Number of players from France + Number of players from Denmark: Minimum of 1

Number of cards from the same league in the squad: Maximum of 5

Squad rating: Minimum of 72

Total Chemistry Points required: Minimum of 18

Rare cards in the squad: Minimum of 3

Rewards: Premium Gold Pack (Tradeable)

Estimated Cost: 4,000 - 5,000 FUT Coins across platforms

Argentina v Mexico

Number of players from Argentina + Number of players from Mexico: Minimum of 1

Number of cards from the same nation: Maximum of 4

Number of cards from the same league in the squad: Maximum of 5

Gold cards in the squad: Minimum of 3

Squad rating: Minimum of 74

Total Chemistry Points required: Minimum of 22

Rewards: Jumbo Premium Gold Pack (Tradeable)

Estimated Cost: 4,500 - 6,500 FUT Coins across platforms

Spain vs Germany

Number of players from Spain + Number of players from Germany: Minimum of 1

Nationalities in the squad: Minimum of 3

Number of cards from the same club: Maximum of 5

Rare cards in the squad: Minimum of 1

Squad rating: Minimum of 76

Total Chemistry Points required: Minimum of 26

Rewards: Prime Electrum Players Pack (Tradeable)

Estimated Cost: 5,000 - 10,000 FUT Coins across platforms

Analysis

Completing all the Marquee Matchups SBC for FIFA 23 allows players to obtain a Small Rare Gold Players Pack as a group reward. The estimated cost to build the four squads from scratch, according to current Transfer Market Rates, is somewhere between 16,500 - 25,500.

Most of the packs obtainable from the SBC are tradeable, meaning players can easily recoup the relatively small cost of building the squads by trading away any undesirable card on the FIFA 23 market. All in all, completing the entire challenge should be a worthwhile investment for any regular FUT player.

