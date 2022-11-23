5 FIFA 23 Path to Glory cards that are most likely to get upgrades

The Path to Glory promo has almost reached its conclusion in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, and the event provided gamers with some exceptional cards over the course of two weeks. These cards are dynamic in nature and get upgrades based on their nation's performance in the ongoing World Cup, making them not only exciting additions to your FUT squads, but also incredible investment options.

With the World Cup being in full swing, fans have a decent idea of which teams have entered the tournament in form and will be a force to be reckoned with. The results have already started to influence the prices of PTG cards in the FUT transfer market, with the likes of Argentina losing to Saudi Arabia despite being touted as favorites to win the entire tournament.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

These Path to Glory cards are the most likely to secure upgrades in FIFA 23 because of their team's performance in the World Cup

1) Christopher Nkunku

The French national side had a rather shaky start to their first game of the tournament after conceding their first goal to underdogs Australia. However, the reigning champions took little time to get back into the game, and slowly but surely outclassed their opponents from down under in a 4-1 victory. With such a strong showing, it is hard to imagine them failing to top their group.

Currently, there are two French Path to Glory cards in FIFA 23. While Antoine Griezmann is an amazing player in his own right, Christopher Nkunku is by far the most popular selection amongst fans, as seen by his price on the FUT transfer market. While the Leipzig sensation failed to make it to the tournament due to an injury, his PTG card will undoubtedly receive a few upgrades in FIFA 23.

2) Frenkie De Jong

The Netherlands has an incredible legacy in the history of the franchise, producing some of the best players in the sport over the years. However, they have been notorious for underperforming over the last decade as they have failed to secure high-ranking finishes in major tournaments, despite having an amazing squad. However, things appear to be different in this tournament.

The Dutch squad did not play to their usual standards against Senegal in their first game of this World Cup, but managed to comfortably defeat the African champions. This is a promising indication for Dutch fans, as well as for FUT enthusiasts who own PTG De Jong, considered to be one of the best midfielders in FIFA 23.

3) Kyle Walker

England made a strong start to their World Cup campaign with a resounding victory over Iran. Gareth Southgate's squad has consistently performed well in the last few international tournaments, and will be hoping to finally bring football home after falling at the final hurdle in the Euros.

Similar to France, England also have two Path to Glory cards in FIFA 23. While Jack Grealish has received a significant upgrade over his base gold version, the highlight is on Kyle Walker, who is amongst the most popular and meta defenders in the game. His base gold version is a fan-favorite already, and his PTG version could possibly be the best right-back in the game if he receives more upgrades.

4) Vinicius Junior

This is a rather contentious entry into this list, as Brazil are yet to play their first game of the tournament. They are considered amongst the favorites to win the World Cup alongside Argentina. However, with their South American rivals already suffering a loss on the first matchday, the Selecao could face a similar fate, especially with an incredibly competitive group.

Regardless, their squad depth is undeniable, and most fans believe that they are strong contenders to make it far within the tournament. Brazil are incredibly strong in FIFA 23 as well, and have two Path to Glory cards in the form of Vinicius Junior and Bruno Guimaraes. The former is considered to be amongst the most meta attackers in FIFA 23, and any upgrades will elevate him even further.

5) Leon Goretzka

Germany have acquired an unwanted reputation for being the sleeping giants of world football with their underwhelming performances in the past few years. However, with a squad featuring a seamless blend of youth and experience, the Germans will be looking to establish their dominance on the international stage once again.

Both Leon Goretzka and Serge Gnabry have received a Path to Glory version in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, but there is an obvious favorite between the Bayern Munich duo when it comes to FUT. Goretzka's base gold version is amazing in FIFA 23, with his well-rounded attributes and domineering physical presence, and upgrades to his Path to Glory card will secure his spot as an elite-tier midfielder.

