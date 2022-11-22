Best FIFA 23 custom tactics for Bayern Munich

Bayern Munich are the undisputed kings of German football, and their dominance over the years has been portrayed accurately in their FIFA 23 squad strength. The Bavarians have a history of securing some of the most highly sought-after talents in the world, and the trend has continued in the latest transfer window.

Despite losing their talismanic striker Robert Lewandowski to Barcelona in the summer, Bayern Munich have retained the core members of their squad over the years while also bolstering their ranks with new signings. Their legacy and success has attracted the likes of Senegalese superstar Sadio Mane and Dutch centre-back Matthijs de Ligt to the club this summer, and the German champions appear to be stronger than ever.

However, Bayern Munich are criminally underrated in FIFA 23 when it comes to how often they are utilized in online and offline game modes. This comes as a surprise, as the correct custom tactics and instructions transform this squad into one of the most overpowered in the entire game.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

These are the most optimal custom tactics for Bayern Munich to lead you to glory in FIFA 23

Bayern Munich have no shortage of talent in all areas of the beautiful game. They have asserted their dominance in domestic and European competitions over the years with their incredible efficiency and technical abilities. These aspects are replicated accurately on the virtual pitch of FIFA 23, with the reigning German champions boasting an incredible lineup with some of the best players.

What formation is best for Bayern Munich in FIFA 23?

The 4-3-3(5) is best suited for the Bavarians in FIFA 23. While this may not be the most meta formation in the game when compared to the likes of 4-2-3-1 and 4-3-2-1, it is ideal for Bayern's style of play and accommodates their most influential players in their starting lineup.

Sadio Mane will spearhead the attack in a false nine role, with Kingsley Coman and Serge Gnabry providing support on the wings. Leon Goretzka and Thomas Muller will act as the central midfielders, assisting in both offense and defense with their versatile box-to-box abilities, while Joshua Kimmich will act as the defensive pivot in midfield.

Defensively, Alphonso Davies and new signing Noussair Mazraoui will guard the flanks as wing-backs, while De Ligt and Dayot Upamecano will act as the enforcers in the middle.

What are the best custom tactics for this formation in FIFA 23?

This formation is rather unusual as it does not directly adhere to the classic meta of FIFA. It emphasizes more on technical and efficient playmaking, building attacks from midfield and linking the attack together by deploying a centre-forward to act as a false nine.

Wingers play a crucial role in this formation and must be instructed to stay forward and 'cut inside'. With the centre-forward assuming the role of a playmaker, the wingers will be vital for scoring goals.

All three midfielders must be instructed to 'cover centre', with the defensive midfielder also being told to 'stay back while attacking'. This allows the squad to retain its shape defensively while allowing the other two midfielders to venture up and down the pitch. For similar reasons, both wing-backs must be instructed to stay back while attacking as well.

