Best FIFA 23 custom tactics for France 

The FIFA World Cup is almost upon us, and reigning champions France will be looking to defend their title with an impressive lineup that's amongst the best in FIFA 23. EA Sports has released a special World Cup mode to commemorate this historic occasion, allowing fans to assume the roles of their favorite national sides, with France being fan favorites as usual.

Les Bleus have recently suffered quite a few setbacks when it comes to their lineup for the upcoming tournament. Their squad is missing some crucial players, including Karim Benzema, Paul Pogba, Christopher Nkunku, and Ngolo Kante. These footballers are widely regarded as some of the best in the world, and their absence will certainly affect the nation's performance in the World Cup.

However, as far as FIFA 23 is concerned, France continues to have an overpowered roster in-game. With the team being amongst the most used squads in both offline and online game modes, gamers must be familiar with the best custom tactics to get the most out of their abilities.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

France have one of the most incredibly stacked lineups in FIFA 23

Despite their injury woes, the French national side will continue to feature its full lineup in FIFA 23, which is a clear indication of how effective they are in-game. Furthermore, fans can also manually alter lineups in regular kick-off modes based on their preferences. The default French roster has been considered for the purpose of this article.

What formation is best for France in FIFA 23?

In the current scenario, the 442 formation is ideal. Not only is it amongst the most balanced and overpowered formations in the game, but it also allows gamers to accommodate the best French talent into one starting eleven.

Together, Kylian Mbappe and Karim Benzema form a devastating attacking partnership, spearheading France's offensive lineup. Both these players are amongst the five highest-rated footballers in FIFA 23, and their abilities in the current meta accurately reflect their status.

Kingsley Coman and Christopher Nkunku provide support to the attack from wide positions as wingers, while Ngolo Kante and Paul Pogba patrol the midfield. Defensively, Raphael Varane and Presnel Kimpembe are the primary centre-back choices, with Theo Hernandez and Benjamin Pavard being the wing-backs.

What are the best custom tactics for this formation?

Custom tactics largely vary based on the preference of the one utilizing the formation. However, there are several archetypes that fans can adhere to that allow their squad to play in accordance with the current meta.

Both strikers must be instructed to stay forward, with one of them being told to 'get in behind'. This allows fans to exploit Mbappe's raw pace in the latest meta of FIFA 23, with Karim Benzema assuming the role of a playmaker.

Wide midfielders must be instructed to 'come back on defense', while both the central midfielders must be told to 'cover centre' and to 'stay back while attacking'. Paul Pogba is naturally inclined to venture up and down the field and assist in attack, so these instructions will help counter his attacking intuition by making him perform his defensive duties as well.

