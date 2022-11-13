5 best underdogs in the FIFA 23 World Cup mode

The World Cup is the most iconic tournament in football, and its legacy has been accurately replicated in FIFA 23. With the brand new World Cup mode, gamers can experience the thrills of the event on a virtual pitch, leading any nation of their choosing to glory in online and offline game modes.

FIFA 23 offers the most immersive and realistic football simulation experience, making it the most authentic installment in the history of the series. This means that real-life ability is portrayed more accurately in FIFA 23 than in previous iterations, making more players and teams usable in-game than ever before.

While plenty of footballing nations can stake their claim to be the favorites to win the 2022 FIFA World Cup, some national teams are wild card entries that can upset anyone on their day. The same holds true for international teams in the World Cup mode, and the following list highlights five underdog teams that can shine bright in-game.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

These teams are the dark horses in the FIFA 23 World Cup mode

1) Uruguay

South American representation is relatively strong going into the upcoming tournament in Qatar. Several teams have a genuine shot at achieving greatness on the legendary stage. Still, with the likes of Brazil and Argentina being favorites to win it all, teams like Uruguay have been overlooked despite their impressive squad depth.

Uruguayan footballers have taken the world of club football by storm with their performances this season. The likes of Federico Valverde, Darwin Nunez, and Rodrigo Bentancur add an element of youth and ambition to the side. At the same time, veterans like Luis Suarez, Edinson Cavani, and Diego Godin provide experience. Despite missing their talismanic defender Ronald Araujo, their roster is strong nonetheless.

2) Serbia

The Serbian national side has always featured exceptional footballers who have played in the best leagues in the world. However, there has never been a time when their national roster has consisted of so many world-class players, both veterans and youngsters alike.

The offense is undoubtedly a strong suit for the Serbian squad. With the likes of Dusan Tadic, Dusan Vlahovic, Aleksandar Mitrovic, and Luka Jovic spearheading their attack, the side will be a force to be reckoned with in the World Cup as well as in the current FIFA 23 meta. In midfield, they have the creative abilities of Milinkovic-Savic and Filip Kostic, as well as an efficient defensive lineup.

3) Senegal

Things were looking a bit shaky for the Senegalese squad regarding the upcoming tournament, with their star forward Sadio Mane receiving an injury scare mere weeks before the World Cup commences. However, the Bayern Munich winger has managed to make an astounding recovery and has been included on their roster for the tournament, reinforcing the squad massively.

While Mane might be the focal point of their offense, Senegal certainly doesn't lack in any other aspect. He has the likes of Krepin Diatta and Ismaïla Sarr to assist him in attack, with experienced veterans like Idrissa Gueye and Cheikhou Kouyate patrolling the midfield. Their defensive lineup is also impressive, featuring the likes of Kalidou Koulibaly, amongst the best defenders in FIFA 23.

4) United States of America

The American national side is in its golden generation, with several superstars in its lineup. USMNT has often been regarded as the minnows of international competitions, as they always qualify for the big stage but fail to perform. However, with their latest youthful and talented roster, they have a genuine chance of pulling off a massive upset in the World Cup.

Their squad consists of impressive attacking firepower, with Christian Pulisic, Giovanni Reyna, Josh Sargent, and Tim Weah leading the line, and they possess decent attributes in FIFA 23. Their midfield is not too shabby either, with renowned club football names like Weston Mckennie and Tyler Adams. Young, ambitious, and full of vigor, these athletes will be hoping to lead their nation to glory.

5) Croatia

The Croatian national side epitomizes the spirit of the underdogs in football, reaching the final of the 2018 edition of the tournament against all odds. The quality amidst their ranks is undeniable, as their roster features some incredibly talented names. However, with several star-studded lineups also participating in the tournament, their strength has been somewhat overshadowed.

Leading the Croatian national side is Luka Modric, one of the greatest playmaking visionaries in the history of the beautiful game. The Real Madrid superstar has consistently been amongst the best players in the world and will be hoping to continue his form in the tournament. He will have plenty of support in midfield, with the likes of Marcelo Brozovic and Mateo Kovacic also included.

Their squad is also rated highly in FIFA 23, especially with players like Josko Gvardiol and Ivan Perisic being incredible in the current meta.

