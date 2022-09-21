FIFA 23 US Men's National Team (USMNT) ratings predictions: Christian Pulisic leads the way

With FIFA 23 slated for a worldwide release in just over a week, EA Sports has released almost the entire player rating database to the public by revealing the top 1000 highest rated players in the game. Fans around the globe have been waiting for this information, eager to see the ratings of their favorite players in the upcoming game.

With the recent success of the US Women's National Team, football's popularity in the United States has skyrocketed. The nation is paying more attention to the sport than ever, and this seems to have transferred over to the men's side as well. With the upcoming FIFA World Cup in Qatar, this hype has translated over to the digital pitch, with fans being curious about the FIFA 23 ratings for the USMNT.

Note: No official squad selection has been revealed for the USMNT in FIFA 23. These are predictions based on their recent lineups.

The US Men's National Team features some impressive ratings in FIFA 23 and will be looking to impress in the World Cup

While there have been several footballers from the United States who have been popular in the mainstream and have been good ambassadors for the sport in their country, football has never really had the same relevance or attention in the country as some of the other contemporary sports.

However, the recent dominant success of their women's team has led to a rise in interest, with the general public paying more attention to the sport. Expectations will be high for the USMNT as they prepare for the upcoming FIFA World Cup. If their FIFA ratings are anything to go by, they have a lot of potential going into this prestigious tournament.

These are the possible ratings for the current USMNT roster on FIFA 23

Christian Pulisic - 82

Weston Mckennie - 80

Giovanni Reyna - 77

Sergino Dest - 77

Zack Steffen - 77

Matt Turner - 77

Tyler Adams - 77

Reggie Cannon - 76

Walker Zimmerman - 75

Aaron Long - 74

DeAndre Yedlin - 74

Kellyn Acosta - 74

Ricardo Pepi - 72

Josh Sargent - 72

Johhny Cardoso - 72

Sean Johnson - 72

Erik Palmer Brown - 71

Ethan Horvath - 70

Mark Mckenzie - 70

Malik Tillman - 69

Luca De La Torre - 67

Based on these ratings, it is evident that the USMNT features a host of youngsters, all of whom have the potential to achieve great feats and possibly become superstars in the future.

FIFA 23 ambassador Christian Pulisic leads the line as one of the most talented and popular names in American sports. The likes of Tyler Adams, Giovanni Reyna, Weston Mckennie, and Sergino Dest also have previous experience playing for top clubs in Europe, despite being relatively young themselves.

USMNT has had a successful international run in 2022 so far leading up to the World Cup. They have won five out of their ten international games and drawn thrice, and are currently ranked at number 14 in the international men's rankings. Fans will be hoping that the golden generation of US men's soccer can replicate the success of the Women's Team and secure awards for the nation.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far