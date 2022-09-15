"How is he 85 rated?": Fans react as EA Sports reveal highest rated La Liga players in FIFA 23

With the release of FIFA 23 edging closer, EA Sports have revealed the top rated players in La Liga. Spanish teams have dominated European competitions over the last decade, which is no surprise as La Liga has hosted some of the best players in world football. This trend has continued in FIFA 23, with the Spanish top-flight boasting some incredibly highly rated names.

Reigning champions Real Madrid feature heavily on the list, with Karim Benzema being one of the highest rated players in the game at 91 rated overall. His rating is matched by FC Barcelona's latest star signing, Robert Lewandowski, meaning that their competitive rivalry has also transferred over to the digital pitch.

With a host of player ratings being revealed to the fanbase, the community has weighed in with their opinions, causing a lot of debate and discussion on social media.

Fans have expressed their opinion on Twitter regarding the La Liga player ratings in FIFA 23

The latest La Liga ratings reveal caused quite a stir amongst the community on social media. With fierce rivals Real Madrid and Barca being involved, the debates are bound to get heated, with fans looking for any avenue to claim bragging rights over each other.

Perhaps the most significant talking point has been the disparity between the ratings assigned to Pedri and Federico Valverde. While the Spanish prodigy has received a massive upgrade up to 85 rated in FIFA 23 despite being inactive for most of last season, Valverde has only received an overall rating of 84 despite being vital to Madrid's success.

This Twitter user expressed his opinions in a rather articulate manner regarding the difference between the two La Liga youngsters.

rithi kesh @rithi_kesh @Zomb4l @IMurshade @FUT23News If pedri deserves that much upgrade for playing like 1/3rd of the games Valverde deserves atleast 85 for last season he had. Don't say he doesn't cause ur a barca fan who hates Madrid or the one who haven't watched Madrid games @Zomb4l @IMurshade @FUT23News If pedri deserves that much upgrade for playing like 1/3rd of the games Valverde deserves atleast 85 for last season he had. Don't say he doesn't cause ur a barca fan who hates Madrid or the one who haven't watched Madrid games

Meanwhile, another opportunistic fan used Pedri's latest missed chances against Bayern to criticize his overall rating in FIFA 23, in contrast to Valverde scoring two sensational goals in his last two appearances for his club.

Vinicius Valverde🤍 @CF7Blancos REMINDER: Pedri’s rating on Fifa 23 is higher than Valverde’s REMINDER: Pedri’s rating on Fifa 23 is higher than Valverde’s 😊 https://t.co/GqGNnkh3eE

While many believe that Valverde deserves a higher rating in the upcoming game, fans have noticed how his card looks significantly better than Pedri's despite being lower rated overall.

Fans were also critical of Jan Oblak's rating, as the Slovenian shot-stopper is the second highest-rated goalkeeper in the league despite having a terrible season by his high standards. This fan presented a statistical analysis of why the Atletico Madrid star should have a lower rating in FIFA 23 despite already being downgraded by two ratings.

IG: TheFootballRealm @theftblrealm



He's been given the second highest GK rating in FIFA 23 Jan Oblak had the worst season of his career in 21/22. He had the worst xG saved in all of La Liga, and the 10th most cleansheets.He's been given the second highest GK rating in FIFA 23 Jan Oblak had the worst season of his career in 21/22. He had the worst xG saved in all of La Liga, and the 10th most cleansheets.He's been given the second highest GK rating in FIFA 23 😭 https://t.co/Ih8L5LGWW6

Fans were also unhappy with the ratings of Toni Kroos and Luka Modric. The legendary midfield duo has been instrumental in Madrid's success over the last few years, winning the club's five Champions League titles and multiple La Liga titles. However, Modric has received a single rating upgrade in FIFA 23, while Kroos has retained his rating.

Mister Madrid @xMisterMadrid



Fede not being better than De Jong and Parejo is criminal



What sucks is I’ll still buy FIFA 23 M•A•J @Ultra_Suristic How tf is Ding Dong higher than Vinicius?!?!? How tf is Ding Dong higher than Vinicius?!?!? https://t.co/6cSMW076Ty Modric an 88 is a joke…Fede not being better than De Jong and Parejo is criminalWhat sucks is I’ll still buy FIFA 23 twitter.com/ultra_suristic… Modric an 88 is a joke…Fede not being better than De Jong and Parejo is criminalWhat sucks is I’ll still buy FIFA 23 twitter.com/ultra_suristic…

This begrudging fan, in particular, took to Twitter to express his complaints about Chelsea's Ngolo Kante receiving a higher rating than Madrid's midfield maestros.

IG: TheFootballRealm @theftblrealm



Smiling 97 and Cuteness 96 reportedly boosted his overall Ngolo Kante has a higher rating than Modric and Kroos on FIFA 23.Smiling 97 and Cuteness 96 reportedly boosted his overall Ngolo Kante has a higher rating than Modric and Kroos on FIFA 23.Smiling 97 and Cuteness 96 reportedly boosted his overall 👀 https://t.co/JiMJkkG5A3

With EA Sports revealing more ratings and regularly releasing news about FIFA 23, these discussions and debates will continue in the weeks leading up to the game's release.

