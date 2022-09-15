FIFA 23 La Liga ratings release: 5 footballers who should have been higher rated 

With the release of FIFA 23 just a couple of weeks away, EA Sports has revealed the list of the top-rated players in La Liga. The Spanish top-flight league has hosted some of the best footballers in the world in the last decade, and this trend will continue in FIFA 23 as well.

Reigning champions Real Madrid and their rivals FC Barcelona currently dominate the rankings of the top 25 highest-rated players in La Liga, with their star forwards, Karim Benzema and Robert Lewandowski, leading the way as two of the best-rated players in the entire game.

However, fans have expressed their disagreement regarding some of the ratings in FIFA 23, as they believe certain players should boast numbers that reflect their impressive and consistent performances from last season.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

These La Liga superstars had a successful 2021/22 season and deserved a better rating in FIFA 23

1) Federico Valverde

While Karim Benzema and Vinicius Junior stole the spotlight with their goalscoring exploits last season, Federico Valverde was a key component in the Madrid squad, adding a unique depth to the roster with his versatility and work ethic.

Valverde was deployed in various positions by Carlo Ancelotti, and he performed exceptionally well every time. He offers an effortless blend of attacking and defensive abilities and puts an admirable effort into every appearance.

Valverde has received just a single rating upgrade in FIFA 23, going from 83 to 84. Fans were expecting a more generous boost for the player who provided the Champions League final's game-winning assist and is one of the most consistent performers in La Liga.

2) Luka Modric

Ever since his arrival at Real Madrid from Spurs, Luka Modric has gone from strength to strength and has proven himself to be one of the best midfielders of all time.

Last season was more of the same for the Croatian maestro as he spearheaded Madrid's midfield with his efficient box-to-box playmaking and superhuman vision. He was instrumental in their domestic and European success, providing key assists during crucial games.

The former Balon D'Or winner has received a rating of 88 in FIFA 23 and is among the highest-rated players in La Liga. However, it seems a bit too low for a footballer of his caliber, especially after a successful season.

3) Joules Kounde

FC Barcelona has made a host of new signings during the summer transfer window after a disappointing and underwhelming season. The Spanish giants have reinforced all aspects of their roster, bolstering both their attack and defense. After securing the services of Joules Kounde from Sevilla, their defense has improved significantly.

Kounde has been an underrated and overlooked player in Europe for the past few seasons. The French centre-back has consistently performed for Sevilla, and with his move to Barcelona, his talents are finally being recognized.

With an overall rating of 84 in FIFA 23, Kounde has received an upgrade of a single rating. This seems rather underwhelming for a player who was included in La Liga's Team of the Season and recently signed for one of the best clubs in the world.

4) Jan Oblak

Jan Oblak has established himself as one of the best goalkeepers in the world over the last few years. The Slovenian shot-stopper has been a vital part of Atletico's success, stacking up an impressive resume of clean sheets that solidifies his legacy in La Liga's history.

However, with Atletico failing to win any major silverware last season, Oblak's rating has been downgraded by two digits and stands at 89 in FIFA 23. This seems rather harsh, as he has been performing consistently well regardless of the team's struggles.

5) Yannick Carrasco

Yannick Carrasco has seen an impressive career resurgence since his decision to join Atletico Madrid. The Belgian winger moved away from Los Roji Blancos to the Chinese League, and many believed it would mark the end of his career at the highest level.

However, he has improved massively since his return to La Liga and has developed into a more versatile player to fit into Diego Simeone's system. Despite his preference to play on the wings in attack, he is often deployed as a free-roaming wingback for Atletico, helping them transition from defense to attack during counters.

With an overall rating of 85 in FIFA 23, Carrasco's upgrade has been a minor one, from 84. After an impressive couple of seasons in La Liga, he certainly deserves a higher rating to reflect his contributions to the league.

