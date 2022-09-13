FIFA 23 official ratings: Why Benzema and Lewandowski might not be the best players in-game

EA Sports recently revealed the ratings for the 23 highest-rated players in FIFA 23. Karim Benzema and Robert Lewandowski were rated 91 overall and shared the top spot with the likes of Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe, and Kevin De Bruyne.

The official ratings are in line with what leaks suggested after the game was accidentally released to EA Play subscribers due to a glitch on Xbox.

The leaks revealed the ratings and stats of almost every major player and team in the world. However, the official release has given the community insight into what the in-game stats look like in FIFA 23.

The reveal of detailed in-game stats, work rates, and skill moves have led to a lot of discussion about which players will actually be effective in the FIFA 23 meta.

Lack of five-star skill moves and more reasons why Robert Lewandowski and Karim Benzema might not be effective in FIFA 23

Over the last decade, Benzema and Lewandowski have proven themselves to be elite players in European football. The lethal marksmen have been consistent in their goalscoring efforts, leading their teams to domestic and European glory.

Benzema had an outstanding 2021-22 season. He was the top scorer for Real Madrid as they won the UEFA Champions League and La Liga titles. Ever since Cristiano Ronaldo's departure from Madrid, Benzema has stepped into the spotlight and carried the club with his efficiency in the number nine role.

Similarly, Lewandowski has established himself as one of the best players in the world, with many believing he deserved the Ballon d'Or title over Messi last year. The Polish striker recently moved from Bayern Munich to Barcelona and has continued to recreate his rich vein of form. He is currently the top scorer in La Liga.

Despite their impressive stats and ratings in FIFA 23, it is more than likely that Benzema and Lewandowski will be underwhelming in the game. Listed below are a few reasons why.

1) Pace is king in FIFA

Pace is probably the most important stat in FIFA. While the in-game meta and tactics vary with every installment, a player's pace often dictates how effective he is in the game.

Lewandowski has a pace rating of 75 in the upcoming game, while Benzema has a pace rating of 80. This is too low for any attacker, even in the early days of the game. Their viability will suffer even more as the game progresses.

Even if the meta and gameplay mechanics of FIFA 23 are realistic enough to accommodate slower strikers like Lewandowski and Benzema, players like Kylian Mbappe and Vinicius Junior will always be better in the game.

2) Their in-game build is not ideal

FIFA has historically favored attackers who can dribble past defenders. Attackers with high agility and balance stats as well as lean in-game body types are some of the most effective players in the game.

Jeppe Højfeldt @Hojfeldt9 Player Tips for FIFA 23 (Part 2):

1) Learn to use left stick dribbling - it's so overlooked and underrated

2) Learn the different sprint boost variations

3) Don't copy tactics. Create your own. You need 2 main formations you can switch between and a third all-out attack formation Player Tips for FIFA 23 (Part 2):1) Learn to use left stick dribbling - it's so overlooked and underrated2) Learn the different sprint boost variations3) Don't copy tactics. Create your own. You need 2 main formations you can switch between and a third all-out attack formation

However, Lewandowski and Benzema do not possess any of these traits, as they have relatively heavier in-game builds as well as low agility and balance stats.

This makes their dribbling and movement feel clunky and labored in the game, severely limiting their useability.

3) Lack of five-star skill moves

Players like Zlatan Ibrahimovic have often defied the norms in FIFA by being extremely effective and lethal in the game despite lacking pace, agility, and the ideal body type. His ability to perform five-star skill moves compensates for his heavy dribbles, as he can weave past defenders before unleashing a lethal shot on goal.

However, neither Lewandowski nor Benzema possesses five-star skills in FIFA 23. With three new skill moves and various types of fake shots being introduced, five-star skills will be incredibly beneficial in the upcoming game.

