FIFA 23 La Liga ratings: Which club has the most footballers among the top 15 cards?

The 2022/23 La Liga season has had a great start, with the top clubs in Spain battling for the ultimate bragging rights. With FIFA 23 releasing on September 30, this battle has transferred over to the digital pitch as well.

EA Sports recently revealed the top 15 highest rated players in La Liga on their Twitter handle. The Spanish top-flight league is renowned for its high quality football and for fostering some of the best and most popular names in world football. La Liga teams have dominated European football for the better part of the last decade, and this success is reflected in their FIFA 23 ratings.

However, the reveal of FIFA ratings is always accompanied by debates and discussions on social media, with fans looking to one-up each other by boasting the ratings assigned to their favorite players and teams.

Reigning champions Real Madrid have the most players featuring amongst La Liga's elite in FIFA 23

Real Madrid had a stellar 2021/22 season, where they ended their campaign by winning both the La Liga and Champions League titles in spectacular fashion. Carlo Ancelotti has completely redefined their team dynamic and established a sense of unity and confidence, which the side struggled to achieve since the departure of their talisman, Cristiano Ronaldo.

After such a successful run in both domestic and European competitions, it comes as no surprise that Los Blancos feature heavily in the top 15 highest rated La Liga players in FIFA 23.

Karim Benzema leads the list as one of the highest rated players in FIFA 23 with an overall rating of 91, followed by Belgian goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois with a rating of 90. The legendary midfield pairing of Kroos and Modric is also included with a rating of 88 each. New signing Antonio Rudiger has had a massive upgrade and is now 87 rated, while Vinicius and Alaba are both rated 86.

Their arch rivals FC Barcelona have had their fair share of struggles in recent times, but have started rebuilding their foundations with a blend of new signings and young talent from the esteemed La Masia academy.

Barca now have four players in the top 15 for FIFA 23, with new signing Robert Lewandowski rivaling Benzema's overall rating of 91. Goalkeeper Marc-Andre Ter Stegen is the next highest rated player with an overall rating of 88, while the midfield duo of De Jong and Pedri are included as well, rated 87 and 85 respectively.

However, the ratings aren't dominated entirely by these two clubs, with some of the most consistent performers rounding off the top 15, such as Villareal's Dani Parejo and Gerard Moreno, Atletico's Jan Oblak and Celta Vigo's Iago Aspas.

If these ratings are any indication, the upcoming La Liga season will be one to look out for. With competition ramping up in Spain's top-flight, the title will be up for grabs and all twenty teams will be looking for glory, with Real Madrid aiming to retain their league crown as Spain's best for the first time since 2008.

