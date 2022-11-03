FIFA 23 Team of the Week 7 (TOTW 7) cards released, Sadio Mane gets a boost to his Ones to Watch with new in-form version

EA Sports has released the Team of the Week 7 (TOTW 7) squad in FIFA 23, and FC Bayern Munich's latest star signing Sadio Mane has earned his spot on the roster. The Senegalese superstar already has a Ones to Watch version in the game that will now receive an upgrade to mimic the boost provided to his TOTW version.

Team of the Week is EA's way of celebrating the previous weekend's fixtures by rewarding the top performers for their contributions. These footballers receive a special boosted version within the game and are referred to as TOTW cards or in-forms. After an exciting weekend of games, TOTW 7 squad consists of some of the most recognizable names across various leagues in world football.

Sadio Mane steals the spotlight amongst other superstars in the TOTW 7 squad of FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

Team of the Week is an effective and entertaining way for EA to introduce special cards into packs on a weekly basis. Not only does this help sustain the FIFA 23 transfer market, but it also populates the FUT Champions rewards, as gamers duke it out in the Weekend League to earn Red Picks and TOTW packs.

TOTW 7 has a star studded lineup across various areas of the pitch. Bayern winger Sadio Mane has been included with a stunning rating of 90 overall after his heroic performance against Mainz in the Bundesliga. This will be Mane's first inclusion in the TOTW squad since his high-profile move from Liverpool, and will result in his OTW card being upgraded to 90 overall.

Victor Osimhen is also included after Napoli's 4-0 thrashing of Sassuolo, where the Nigerian scored a hat-trick. Rodrigo Bentancur, too, has been rewarded for his late match-winner in the Premier League for Spurs, with the Uruguayan midfielder receiving a massive boost to 86 rated overall.

Which players are included in TOTW 7?

These are the footballers who have received an in-form version in the latest TOTW of FIFA 23:

Sadio Mane: 90

Rodrigo Bentancur: 86

Stefan De Vrij: 86

Victor Osimhen : 85

Gregor Kubel: 85

Carlos Vela: 84

Diogo Dalot: 84

Nicolas Tagliafico: 84

Antonio Candreva: 83

Alex Moreno: 83

Yeray Lopez: 83

Callum Wilson: 82

Nikola Vlasic: 82

Illan Meslier: 81

Robert Zulj: 81

Peter Olayinka: 81

Lois Openda: 81

Michy Batshuayi: 81

Josue: 79

Ola Toivonen: 79

Guido Burgstaller: 79

David McGoldrick: 78

Jason Cummings: 76

Who are the best players in the TOTW 7 roster?

Last week's TOTW 6 consisted of an incredible lineup, with some amazing meta cards like Kylian Mbappe and Ousmane Dembele. In comparison, TOTW 7 is rather top-heavy, as it consists of some renowned footballers, but the quality declines steadily as we progress down the pecking order.

Sadio Mane headlines this TOTW squad with an incredible card. With stunning pace, lethal shooting and smooth dribbling, Mane has everything it takes to be the complete attacking package in FIFA 23.

The likes of Victor Osimhen and De Vrij will be useful additions for people using Serie A squads, while Rodrigo Bentancur and Diogo Dalot will provide excellent squad building options for Premier League enthusiasts.

