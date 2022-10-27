FIFA 23 Team of the Week 6 (TOTW 6) cards released, Kylian Mbappe earns first special card of season

Team of the Week 6 (TOTW 6) has been released in FIFA 23's Ultimate Team, and the squad is headlined by cover star Kylian Mbappe. This is by far the best and most enticing TOTW squad in the current game cycle and features some of the biggest names in the world.

Following an entertaining week of footballing action, EA Sports has recognized and is celebrating the contributions of the best top performers across the top leagues. Kylian Mbappe was on fire for Paris Saint-Germain against league opponents Ajaccio, scoring two goals in a resounding 3-0 victory. However, he is not the only high-profile name to be included in the squad, as TOTW 6 features a host of overpowered cards in FIFA 23.

FIFA 23 Team of the Week 6 (TOTW 6) includes Kylian Mbappe, Ousmane Dembele, and more

What cards are included in TOTW 6 of FIFA 23?

When it comes to FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, few names are bigger and more intimidating than Kylian Mbappe. The Frenchman's gold version is already among the best attackers in the entire title. And with his latest boosted special version, he will undoubtedly be an extremely coveted item in-game.

The weekend also saw a massive fixture in the form of Manchester United against Chelsea. While the game ended in a draw, it was replete with its fair share of thrills, including a late stoppage-time equalizer from Brazilian midfielder Casemiro. This has earned him inclusion in TOTW 6, making him the second-highest-rated card in the squad behind Mbappe.

Here are all the items in the TOTW 6 squad:

Kylian Mbappe - 92

Casemiro - 90

Lautaro Martinez - 87

Jude Bellingham - 86

Matthijs de Ligt - 86

Ousmane Dembele - 85

Antoine Griezmann - 85

Alexandre Lacazette - 84

Vincenzo Grifo - 84

Steven Berghuis - 84

Timothy Castagne - 84

Odysseas Vlachodimos - 84

Adrien Rabiot - 83

Adam Marusic - 82

Dean Henderson - 82

Brahim Diaz - 82

Denis Bouanga - 81

Florian Lejeune - 81

Romain Del Castillo - 79

Tom Bradshaw - 77

Renzo Lopez - 76

Manuel Palacios - 76

Doru Popadiuc - 74

The squad features a highly-rated lineup and has impressive cards across the board in all areas of the pitch. The upcoming Weekend League in FUT 23 will undoubtedly be heavily contested, with gamers looking to secure some of these players for their squads, including the elusive in-form Kylian Mbappe.

Which are the best cards in TOTW 6?

Needless to say, Kylian Mbappe is the best card available in this TOTW squad. His effectiveness in FIFA 23 is second to none, and an upgrade to his base attributes will only boost his viability further.

Ousmane Dembele is among the most overpowered attackers in FIFA 23 despite being just 83-rated. The Frenchman has a unique combination of five-star skills and a five-star weak foot, making him extremely lethal in-game. His 85-rated in-form version will definitely be one to watch out for as well.

Among the other top cards in the squad are Lautaro Martinez, Jude Bellingham, Matthijs de Ligt, and Antoine Griezmann. Bellingham's base gold version has amazingly well-rounded attributes, and his inclusion in TOTW 6 only serves to make him even better. On the other hand, Matthijs De Ligt has secured an upgrade for his Ones To Watch version with his inclusion in the Team of the Week team.

