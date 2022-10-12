Who is the best RB (right-back) in FIFA 23?

There are some stunning cards in FIFA 23 for the RB (right-back) position, which is important in any formation with four defenders.

Players have some great options to choose from, but Manchester City's Kyle Walker is a phenomenal option. The Englishman is defensively solid in the game and comes with a good amount of pace.

Let's take a detailed look at the stats on Kyle Walker's card and what makes him so strong in FIFA 23.

Disclaimer: This article considers only base cards of regular nature and only those whose natural position is the right-back without using position modifiers. The opinions expressed here are also subjective.

Kyle Walker has a healthy mix of pace and defense in FIFA 23, making him really good as an RB

Kyle Walker's card in FIFA 23 is rated 85 overall. He can also be played as an RWB with a position modifier. His stats are well-suited for both positions, which makes him an ideal option for many players.

Most RBs in the game trade pace for defensive ability, but Walker is different. He has an 80 Defending and 91 Pace in the game, which is a decent blend, considering the position.

With 87 Acceleration and 94 Sprint Speed, Walker can effectively join the attack to offer a boost to a team's offense. His 86 Stamina means he won't run out of juice with a heavy work rate. Additionally, he has a high attacking and defensive work rate, which makes him ideal for the overlapping role.

With 83 Jumping and 82 Physicality, Walker can outmuscle many attackers in the RB position. He can dominate aerially if needed and also win balls on the ground. His defensive rating will also ensure that things remain tight at the back and the opposition wingers don't infiltrate the penalty box.

What makes Walker's FIFA 23 card interesting is the 'lengthy' nature that has been assigned as a default option. Thanks to the AcceleRATE feature, lengthy-type players have a natural advantage and have risen to the top of the meta.

While other cards can be turned into lengthy, Walker doesn't require a change in the chemistry style. Moreover, players can use a different chemistry style on their FIFA 23 card to make Walker even more potent. Using Anchor on his card will make him defensively robust in the RB position and add to his already great pace.

While there will always be individual preferences, Walker is a great card to use and will be a handful for opponents (at least right now). He comes at an estimated cost of 140,000 FUT coins, so he isn't cheap. His costs are even higher than that of Achraf Hakimi and Trent Alexander-Arnold.

As the season progresses, there will undoubtedly be greater options available to players. There will be different promos in the FIFA 23 Ultimate Team mode that will release new cards with better stats in the position. However, Walker will still be a great card to use in Career Mode.

