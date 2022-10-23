Complete list of all FIFA 23 celebrations and how to perform them

When it comes to celebrations in FIFA 23, players have an enormous list to pick from. With over 100 options, they have a vast arsenal on hand to celebrate a goal in style. But not all the celebrations are easy to perform, and some can be done with particular footballers.

The foremost thing to know is the celebrations and how to perform them. While memorizing them is impossible, every player will have particular favorites. Celebrations in FIFA 23 also have several categories, some of which are easier to perform than others.

Nevertheless, knowing the correct buttons will make the task lot easier in FIFA 23. The following is a complete list of all the celebrations that are currently available in the game.

P.S. Controls are according to the default PlayStation settings. Xbox/PC users will have to make suitable adjustments in terms of the buttons.

FIFA 23 has added new celebrations to the already-long list inherited from the previous releases

EA SPORTS FIFA @EASPORTSFIFA Scored a banger?

🥳 Which new celebration are you using?



See all the visual upgrades in youtu.be/N4RnZdWIOzo Scored a banger?🥳 Which new celebration are you using?See all the visual upgrades in #FIFA23 💥 Scored a banger?🥳 Which new celebration are you using?See all the visual upgrades in #FIFA23 ➡️ youtu.be/N4RnZdWIOzo https://t.co/FJBpO9u9Ri

FIFA 23 basic celebrations

Signature: X

Random: Circle

Cancel: L1 + R1

FIFA 23 running celebrations

Thumb Suck: Hold Square

Arms Out: Tap Square, Hold Square

Wrist Flick: Tap Triangle, Hold Triangle

Aeroplane: Hold R3

Point to Sky: Hold RS up

Telephone: Hold RS down

Hands Out: Flick RS right, hold RS left

Come On!: Flick RS left, hold RS right

Blow Kisses: Flick RS down, hold RS up

Double Arm Swing: Flick RS up, hold RS down

Flying Bird: Flick RS right, hold RS right

Hand on Head: Flick RS left, hold RS left

Heart Symbol: Flick RS down, hold RS down

Arms Pointing Up: Flick RS up, hold RS up

Windmill: Spin RS clockwise

FIFA 23 finishers

Scissors: Hold L1, press Square

Challenge: Hold L2, double tap Square

X: Hold L1, flick RS down twice

Spinning Frog (offline only): Hold L2, spin RS anti-clockwise

One Eye: Hold R2, press R3

Swagger: Hold R1, double tap circle

Nailbiter: Hold R2, hold RS up

Pigeon: Hold R1, press R3

Floor Spin: Hold L1, spin RS anti-clockwise

Timber: Hold L2, press Circle

Cell Phone: Hold L2, press Square

Hypnosis: Hold L2, press Triangle

Show Respect: Hold L1, double tap Circle

Stir the Pot: Hold L2, double tap Triangle

Point to the Sky: Hold L1, press Circle

Spanish Dance: Hold L2, flick RS up twice

World Beater: Hold R1, double tap Triangle

The Salute: Hold R1, press Triangle

Mannequin: Hold L2, hold RS up

I Can't Hear You: Hold L2, hold RS right

Heart: Hold L2, hold RS down

Brick Fall: Hold L2, hold RS left

Pipe: Hold L2, flick RS up then down

Scorpion: Hold L2, flick RS left, then right

Tea: Hold L2, flick RS right then left

Neighborhood: Hold L2, flick RS down twice

Knee Slide Fail: Hold L2, flick RS left twice

Mask: Hold L1, flick RS up twice

Break Dance: Hold R1, flick RS right twice

Riding the Wave: Hold L1, press Triangle

Relax: Hold R2, hold RS left

Backwards Worm: Hold R1, spin RS anti-clockwise

Uncontrolled Backflip: Hold R2, spin RS clockwise

Handstand: Hold R2, spin RS anti-clockwise

Hop & Point: Hold R2, flick RS down twice

Knee Slide Drag: Hold L1, flick RS down, then up

KO: Hold L1, double tap Square

Right Here Right Now: Hold R1, press Circle

Surf and Flex: Hold L2, flick RS down, then up

Stand Tall: Hold R1, hold RS left

Little Brother: Hold L2, double tap Circle

Fingers: Hold L2, press R3

Kiss the Ground: Hold R2, hold RS right

Disbelief: Hold R2, hold RS down

Backflips: Hold R2, double tap Square

Peace: Hold R1, double tap Square

Waddle (offline only): Hold L2, spin RS clockwise

Golf Swing: Hold R1, flick RS left, then right

Matador: Hold R2, flick RS down then up

Goggles: Hold R2, flick RS up then down

Time Check: Hold R2, flick RS right then left

Push Ups: Hold R1, flick RS right then left

The Worm: Hold R1, spin RS clockwise

Dance: Hold R1, flick RS down twice

Spin & Fall: Hold R2, flick RS up twice

Dance & Spin: Hold R2, flick RS right twice

Picture: Hold R2, press Square

Cradle Swing: Hold R2, press Triangle

Kiss the Ring: Hold R2, double tap Triangle

Flying Dive: Hold R1, hold RS up

Karate Kicks: Hold R1, hold RS right

Jump Kicks: Hold R1, hold RS down

Big Man: Hold L1, hold RS right

Baby Girl: Hold L1, hold RS left

Walk Like Me: Hold L1, flick RS left, then right

Giddy Up: Hold L1, press R3

Calm Down (offline only): Hold L1, double tap Triangle

Phone It In: Hold L1, hold RS up

Motorbike: Hold L1, hold RS down

Hang Loose: Hold L1, flick RS up then down

Muevelo: Hold L1, flick RS right, then left

Point: Hold L1, flick RS right twice

FIFA 23 new celebrations

Along with all the previously available options, players can enjoy some new additions that have become incredibly popular. Griddy is at the top of the FIFA 23 list, but there are some other interesting ones to choose from.

Griddy: Hold R2, flick RS up twice

Gamer: Hold R1, flick RS right then left

Eye of the Storm: Hold R1, do a clockwise circle with RS

Slide Salute: Hold R1, hold RS right

Slide and Flex: Hold R1, hold RS down

Arm Swing (Boneless Walk): Hold L1, flick RS right then left

In addition to these, signature celebrations for the respective players are also available, and it remains to be seen if EA Sports will add any more in future FIFA 23 updates.

