Complete list of all EA FC 24 celebrations and how to perform them

There won't be any shortage of celebrations for EA FC 24 players after scoring a goal. Celebrations have always been a popular aspect of all game modes, especially when players take on each other. There's no better feeling than to find a 90th-minute winner and rub salt on the opponent's wounds. As such, players can celebrate in so many ways.

While some footballers have their own personal celebrations, there's a wide list of other available choices. EA Sports has also added a few new options to EA FC 24, which include personal and universal celebrations alike.

Let's look at all the options, from basic ones to other complex celebrations players can perform in any game mode across EA FC 24.

Disclaimer: Some personal celebrations of footballers can also be recreated using different controls in EA FC 24. Additionally, this article will be updated if any are missing from the list mentioned below.

EA FC 24's full list of celebrations is massive

Like in FIFA 23, EA FC 24's celebrations can be classified into different forms. Some of these can be triggered in a simple fashion, while others will require you to trigger an activity first (like running to the sidelines).

EA FC 24 basic celebrations

Signature: X

Random: Circle

Cancel: L1 + R1

EA FC 24 running celebrations

Thumb Suck: Hold Square

Arms Out: Tap Square, Hold Square

Wrist Flick: Tap Triangle, Hold Triangle

Aeroplane: Hold R3

Point to Sky: Hold RS up

Telephone: Hold RS down

Hands Out: Flick RS right, hold RS left

Come On!: Flick RS left, hold RS right

Blow Kisses: Flick RS down, hold RS up

Double Arm Swing: Flick RS up, hold RS down

Flying Bird: Flick RS right, hold RS right

Hand on Head: Flick RS left, hold RS left

Heart Symbol: Flick RS down, hold RS down

Arms Pointing Up: Flick RS up, hold RS up

Windmill: Spin RS clockwise

EA FC 24 Finishers

Scissors: Hold L1, press Square

Challenge: Hold L2, double tap Square

Spinning Frog (offline only): Hold L2, spin RS anti-clockwise

One Eye: Hold R2, press R3

Swagger: Hold R1, double tap circle

Nailbiter: Hold R2, hold RS up

Pigeon: Hold R1, press R3

Guitar Dance: Hold R1, Flick RS up twice

Speed Walk: Hold L2, Flick RS right twice

Knee Slide Spin: Hold L1, Spin RS counterclockwise

Floor Spin: Hold L1, spin RS anti-clockwise

Timber: Hold L2, press Circle

Cell Phone: Hold L2, press Square

Hypnosis: Hold L2, press Triangle

Show Respect: Hold L1, double tap Circle

Stir the Pot: Hold L2, double tap Triangle

Point to the Sky: Hold L1, press Circle

Spanish Dance: Hold L2, flick RS up twice

World Beater: Hold R1, double tap Triangle

The Salute: Hold R1, press Triangle

Mannequin: Hold L2, hold RS up

I Can't Hear You: Hold L2, hold RS right

Heart: Hold L2, hold RS down

Brick Fall: Hold L2, hold RS left

Pipe: Hold L2, flick RS up then down

Scorpion: Hold L2, flick RS left, then right

Tea: Hold L2, flick RS right then left

Neighborhood: Hold L2, flick RS down twice

Knee Slide Fail: Hold L2, flick RS left twice

Mask: Hold L1, flick RS up twice

Break Dance: Hold R1, flick RS right twice

Riding the Wave: Hold L1, press Triangle

Relax: Hold R2, hold RS left

Backwards Worm: Hold R1, spin RS anti-clockwise

Uncontrolled Backflip: Hold R2, spin RS clockwise

Handstand: Hold R2, spin RS anti-clockwise

Hop & Point: Hold R2, flick RS down twice

Knee Slide Drag: Hold L1, flick RS down, then up

KO: Hold L1, double tap Square

Right Here Right Now: Hold R1, press Circle

Surf and Flex: Hold L2, flick RS down, then up

Stand Tall: Hold R1, hold RS left

Little Brother: Hold L2, double tap Circle

Fingers: Hold L2, press R3

Kiss the Ground: Hold R2, hold RS right

Disbelief: Hold R2, hold RS down

Backflips: Hold R2, double tap Square

Peace: Hold R1, double tap Square

Waddle (offline only): Hold L2, spin RS clockwise

Golf Swing: Hold R1, flick RS left, then right

Matador: Hold R2, flick RS down then up

Goggles: Hold R2, flick RS up then down

Push Ups: Hold R1, flick RS right then left

The Worm: Hold R1, spin RS clockwise

Dance: Hold R1, flick RS down twice

Spin & Fall: Hold R2, flick RS up twice

Dance & Spin: Hold R2, flick RS right twice

Picture: Hold R2, press Square

Cradle Swing: Hold R2, press Triangle

Kiss the Ring: Hold R2, double tap Triangle

Flying Dive: Hold R1, hold RS up

Karate Kicks: Hold R1, hold RS right

Jump Kicks: Hold R1, hold RS down

Big Man: Hold L1, hold RS right

Baby Girl: Hold L1, hold RS left

Walk Like Me: Hold L1, flick RS left, then right

Giddy Up: Hold L1, press R3

Calm Down (offline only): Hold L1, double tap Triangle

Phone It In: Hold L1, hold RS up

Motorbike: Hold L1, hold RS down

Hang Loose: Hold L1, flick RS up then down

Muevelo: Hold L1, flick RS right, then left

Point: Hold L1, flick RS right twice

Fingers: Hold L2, press R3

Picture: Hold R2, press square

Point: Hold L1, flick RS right twice

Griddy: Hold R2, flick RS up twice

Gamer: Hold R1, flick RS right then left

Eye of the Storm: Hold R1, do a clockwise circle with RS

Slide Salute: Hold R1, hold RS right

Slide and Flex: Hold R1, hold RS down

Arm Swing (Boneless Walk): Hold L1, flick RS right then left

EA FC 24 new celebrations

As mentioned earlier, EA FC 24 players can try a few new ones, including some iconic celebrations. They have been inspired by actual footballers, who have celebrated in the same fashion in matches. These are:

All Ears - Hold L1 and press Triangle on PS/Hold LB and press Y on Xbox

Bye - Hold L1 + R3 on PS/Hold LB and press RS on Xbox

Faking It - Hold L2 + Left Left/Hold LT + Left Left

Flex - Hold L1 + Square/ Hold LB + X

No Look - Hold R1 + Turn the R3 full 360 clockwise/ Hold RB + Turn the RS full 360 clockwise

Rock On - Hold L2 + R3/ Hold LT + RS

Slide and Scratch - Hold L1 + Left Left / Hold LB + Left Left

Think - Hold L2 + Press Square twice + Hold LT + Press X twice

At the moment, that's all there is to know about celebrating goals in EA FC 24.