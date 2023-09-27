Complete list of all EA FC 24 celebrations and how to perform them

There won't be any shortage of celebrations for EA FC 24 players after scoring a goal. Celebrations have always been a popular aspect of all game modes, especially when players take on each other. There's no better feeling than to find a 90th-minute winner and rub salt on the opponent's wounds. As such, players can celebrate in so many ways.
While some footballers have their own personal celebrations, there's a wide list of other available choices. EA Sports has also added a few new options to EA FC 24, which include personal and universal celebrations alike.
Let's look at all the options, from basic ones to other complex celebrations players can perform in any game mode across EA FC 24.
Disclaimer: Some personal celebrations of footballers can also be recreated using different controls in EA FC 24. Additionally, this article will be updated if any are missing from the list mentioned below.
EA FC 24's full list of celebrations is massive
Like in FIFA 23, EA FC 24's celebrations can be classified into different forms. Some of these can be triggered in a simple fashion, while others will require you to trigger an activity first (like running to the sidelines).
EA FC 24 basic celebrations
- Signature: X
- Random: Circle
- Cancel: L1 + R1
EA FC 24 running celebrations
- Thumb Suck: Hold Square
- Arms Out: Tap Square, Hold Square
- Wrist Flick: Tap Triangle, Hold Triangle
- Aeroplane: Hold R3
- Point to Sky: Hold RS up
- Telephone: Hold RS down
- Hands Out: Flick RS right, hold RS left
- Come On!: Flick RS left, hold RS right
- Blow Kisses: Flick RS down, hold RS up
- Double Arm Swing: Flick RS up, hold RS down
- Flying Bird: Flick RS right, hold RS right
- Hand on Head: Flick RS left, hold RS left
- Heart Symbol: Flick RS down, hold RS down
- Arms Pointing Up: Flick RS up, hold RS up
- Windmill: Spin RS clockwise
EA FC 24 Finishers
- Scissors: Hold L1, press Square
- Challenge: Hold L2, double tap Square
- Spinning Frog (offline only): Hold L2, spin RS anti-clockwise
- One Eye: Hold R2, press R3
- Swagger: Hold R1, double tap circle
- Nailbiter: Hold R2, hold RS up
- Pigeon: Hold R1, press R3
- Guitar Dance: Hold R1, Flick RS up twice
- Speed Walk: Hold L2, Flick RS right twice
- Knee Slide Spin: Hold L1, Spin RS counterclockwise
- Floor Spin: Hold L1, spin RS anti-clockwise
- Timber: Hold L2, press Circle
- Cell Phone: Hold L2, press Square
- Hypnosis: Hold L2, press Triangle
- Show Respect: Hold L1, double tap Circle
- Stir the Pot: Hold L2, double tap Triangle
- Point to the Sky: Hold L1, press Circle
- Spanish Dance: Hold L2, flick RS up twice
- World Beater: Hold R1, double tap Triangle
- The Salute: Hold R1, press Triangle
- Mannequin: Hold L2, hold RS up
- I Can't Hear You: Hold L2, hold RS right
- Heart: Hold L2, hold RS down
- Brick Fall: Hold L2, hold RS left
- Pipe: Hold L2, flick RS up then down
- Scorpion: Hold L2, flick RS left, then right
- Tea: Hold L2, flick RS right then left
- Neighborhood: Hold L2, flick RS down twice
- Knee Slide Fail: Hold L2, flick RS left twice
- Mask: Hold L1, flick RS up twice
- Break Dance: Hold R1, flick RS right twice
- Riding the Wave: Hold L1, press Triangle
- Relax: Hold R2, hold RS left
- Backwards Worm: Hold R1, spin RS anti-clockwise
- Uncontrolled Backflip: Hold R2, spin RS clockwise
- Handstand: Hold R2, spin RS anti-clockwise
- Hop & Point: Hold R2, flick RS down twice
- Knee Slide Drag: Hold L1, flick RS down, then up
- KO: Hold L1, double tap Square
- Right Here Right Now: Hold R1, press Circle
- Surf and Flex: Hold L2, flick RS down, then up
- Stand Tall: Hold R1, hold RS left
- Little Brother: Hold L2, double tap Circle
- Fingers: Hold L2, press R3
- Kiss the Ground: Hold R2, hold RS right
- Disbelief: Hold R2, hold RS down
- Backflips: Hold R2, double tap Square
- Peace: Hold R1, double tap Square
- Waddle (offline only): Hold L2, spin RS clockwise
- Golf Swing: Hold R1, flick RS left, then right
- Matador: Hold R2, flick RS down then up
- Goggles: Hold R2, flick RS up then down
- Push Ups: Hold R1, flick RS right then left
- The Worm: Hold R1, spin RS clockwise
- Dance: Hold R1, flick RS down twice
- Spin & Fall: Hold R2, flick RS up twice
- Dance & Spin: Hold R2, flick RS right twice
- Picture: Hold R2, press Square
- Cradle Swing: Hold R2, press Triangle
- Kiss the Ring: Hold R2, double tap Triangle
- Flying Dive: Hold R1, hold RS up
- Karate Kicks: Hold R1, hold RS right
- Jump Kicks: Hold R1, hold RS down
- Big Man: Hold L1, hold RS right
- Baby Girl: Hold L1, hold RS left
- Walk Like Me: Hold L1, flick RS left, then right
- Giddy Up: Hold L1, press R3
- Calm Down (offline only): Hold L1, double tap Triangle
- Phone It In: Hold L1, hold RS up
- Motorbike: Hold L1, hold RS down
- Hang Loose: Hold L1, flick RS up then down
- Muevelo: Hold L1, flick RS right, then left
- Point: Hold L1, flick RS right twice
- Fingers: Hold L2, press R3
- Picture: Hold R2, press square
- Point: Hold L1, flick RS right twice
- Griddy: Hold R2, flick RS up twice
- Gamer: Hold R1, flick RS right then left
- Eye of the Storm: Hold R1, do a clockwise circle with RS
- Slide Salute: Hold R1, hold RS right
- Slide and Flex: Hold R1, hold RS down
- Arm Swing (Boneless Walk): Hold L1, flick RS right then left
EA FC 24 new celebrations
As mentioned earlier, EA FC 24 players can try a few new ones, including some iconic celebrations. They have been inspired by actual footballers, who have celebrated in the same fashion in matches. These are:
- All Ears - Hold L1 and press Triangle on PS/Hold LB and press Y on Xbox
- Bye - Hold L1 + R3 on PS/Hold LB and press RS on Xbox
- Faking It - Hold L2 + Left Left/Hold LT + Left Left
- Flex - Hold L1 + Square/ Hold LB + X
- No Look - Hold R1 + Turn the R3 full 360 clockwise/ Hold RB + Turn the RS full 360 clockwise
- Rock On - Hold L2 + R3/ Hold LT + RS
- Slide and Scratch - Hold L1 + Left Left / Hold LB + Left Left
- Think - Hold L2 + Press Square twice + Hold LT + Press X twice
At the moment, that's all there is to know about celebrating goals in EA FC 24.