How to do Griddy celebration in FIFA 23

The Griddy is one of the several celebrations FIFA 23 players can perform in the game. It's one of the new ones that has been added to this year's version, and as a result, many might not know how to perform it after scoring a goal. Thankfully, it's not very difficult to perform and can be done by anyone.

Regarding the FIFA series, the celebrations genuinely hold a special place in the hearts of the fans. Over the years, players have been able to replicate the celebration of their favorite heroes in the game, and the developers have ensured that the series' final entry will have no shortage of that.

Celebrations are a significant factor in FIFA 23, although they don't impact gameplay. Yet, players love to celebrate in their fashion, and EA Sports has now provided more options. This year has seen new additions to the overall list and signature moves.

The Griddy celebration in FIFA 23 is easy to perform and can be done by any footballer

Celebrations are of two major types in FIFA 23 - standard and signature. Signature celebrations can only be done with specific footballers, while anyone can recreate the standard ones. There have been new additions to both sections; thankfully, the Griddy is open to everyone.

As mentioned earlier, the celebration is easy to perform and doesn't require much memorization. The basic buttons on Xbox and PlayStation are the same as well, and the only change is in the names of the buttons. After scoring a goal, PlayStation players must press R2 and flick the right analog stick up twice.

If someone is playing on Xbox, they must press RB and flick the right analog stick up twice. Players must keep the R2/RB button pressed while making upward flicks, or the celebration will fail.

The Griddy celebration looks cool when performed correctly and could also be infuriating to some. It has gained incredible popularity in the FIFA 23 community, which has quickly become popular.

Other unique celebrations in FIFA 23

Regarding FIFA 23, there's no shortage of goals and celebrations for the players. The Griddy is on the preferred list of many players, but there are other options to go with it as well. From replicating Mbappe's Knee Slide and Salute to Cristiano Ronaldo'S Siiuuu, players can do it all.

There are different celebrations that players can also unlock in the Ultimate Team mode. This can be done via packs and objectives and can then be enabled from squad customization. It will allow players to use that particular celebration as the default option, and players can use the celebration on all the players, even if it's a signature move.

Aside from that, players can also replicate all the traditional celebrations in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team mode. They will have to find the correct controls for a particular celebration they want to perform. It suffices to say that celebrations might not contribute to scoring goals, but they certainly make it much more entertaining.

