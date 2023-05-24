FIFA 23 leaks suggest that Achraf Hakimi and Nuno Mendes will be part of Ligue 1 TOTS

Following Paris Saint-Germain's dominant domestic campaign, leaks on social media suggest that their full-back pairing of Hakimi and Nuno Mendes will be part of Ligue 1 TOTS in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team. The two superstar defenders have been mainstays in the PSG starting lineup, forming a crucial part of their defensive backline while also contributing in attack with their versatile abilities.

With just a couple of games left to go in the season, it is highly probable that PSG will retain their league title. As the league leaders, their players will undoubtedly be heavily featured in the upcoming Ligue 1 TOTS roster, with Achraf Hakimi and Nuno Mendes being leaked as the latest inclusions. With both these players being overpowered already in FIFA 23, gamers will be excited for the official reveal.

Note: This article is speculative and is based entirely on leaks from @FIFA23Leaked_ on Twitter.

Hakimi and Nuno Mendes are rumored to receive boosted Ligue 1 TOTS versions in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

PSG is an absolute force to be reckoned with in the Ligue 1. The reigning champions have assembled a squad of superstars who are excellent in their respective roles, dominating their opponents and potentially winning yet another league title. While their attacking firepower steals the spotlight with the likes of Kylian Mbappe, Neymar, and Messi impressing audiences, their defense is incredible in its own right.

Both Achraf Hakimi and Nuno Mendes have provided PSG with balance and stability in both offense and defense. Not only are they versatile and tenacious, but they are also overpowered on the virtual pitch of FIFA 23, making their rumored Ligue 1 TOTS cards even more enticing.

What will TOTS Hakimi look like?

Hakimi already possesses a Team of the Year version in FIFA 23, which is widely regarded as the best right-back in the game. Based on predictions by FIFA23Leaked_, his Ligue 1 TOTS card will be on par with the TOTY edition, featuring the following stats:

Pace: 99

Dribbling: 92

Shooting: 82

Defending: 91

Passing: 91

Physicality: 91

If his TOTS variant is anything like his Team of the Year card, gamers will be hoping to obtain him in their FUT Champions rewards due to his incredible skills on the virtual pitch.

What will TOTS Nuno Mendes look like?

Nuno Mendes was part of the Road to the Final promo in FIFA 23, but with PSG crashing out of the Champions League against Bayern Munich, his 86-rated card failed to receive any upgrades. However, his leaked 93-rated Ligue 1 TOTS card will make up for this, especially with the following predicted stats:

Pace: 99

Dribbling: 92

Shooting: 74

Defending: 89

Passing: 89

Physicality: 88

With stats like these, the upcoming Team of the Season roster will definitely be an exciting one full of overpowered players.

Poll : 0 votes