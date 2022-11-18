Best FIFA 23 custom tactics for Paris Saint-Germain (PSG)

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) has possibly the most overpowered roster in the world of football and FIFA 23. The reigning Ligue 1 champions have spared no expense in assembling their current squad and building a lineup that strikes fear in the hearts of any opposition. Despite being efficient in all aspects of the beautiful game, their offense is by far their strongest suit.

PSG are just as overpowered in FIFA 23 as they are in real life. Their frontline features three of the highest-rated players in the entire game. FIFA 23 cover star Kylian Mbappe spearheads their attack, along with Lionel Messi and Neymar, both of whom are amongst the most meta footballers in the game despite being downgraded in the latest iteration of the series.

With such incredible firepower up-front, it is no surprise that PSG are a fan-favorite team in both online and offline FIFA 23 game modes. However, to utilize the French giants to the best of their abilities, it is important to know what tactics are best suited to their roster.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

These are the most optimal tactics for PSG to lead you to glory in FIFA 23

It is no secret that this squad is top-heavy when it comes to their lineup, with the attacking trio of Mbappe, Messi, and Neymar being a force to be reckoned with on the virtual pitch as well. However, they certainly don't lack in other aspects, with an incredibly meta midfield and defensive lineup supporting their talismanic front line.

Which formation is best for PSG in FIFA 23?

The 4-3-2-1 formation is the ideal choice for the current PSG roster. Not only is it amongst the most effective formations in the current meta of FIFA 23, but it also plays to their strengths by accommodating their best players in their starting eleven.

Mbappe will lead the line with his incredible pace and shooting skills, with Messi and Neymar providing support as center-forwards with their creative playmaking abilities and elite dribbling. The midfield will consist of Marco Verratti, Carlos Soler, and new signing Renato Sanches. The Portuguese midfielder has retained his overpowered nature in FIFA despite being only 80-rated.

Defensively, the Parisians have Nuno Mendes and Achraf Hakimi patrolling the flanks with their raw pace and aggression. Centrally, Marquinhos and Presnel Kimpembe are as viable as ever, reinforcing the French champions' backline with their defensive prowess.

What are the best tactics for this formation?

With the meta of the game changing drastically with the latest patch and favoring players possessing explosive and controlled acceleration styles, PSG's attack is even more effective. Mbappe should be instructed to stay forward and 'get in behind,' as this allows gamers to exploit his pace, while Neymar and Messi are instructed to stay forward.

The midfield is a mixed bag when it comes to player instructions. Ideally, one midfielder must be told to stay back while attacking, while the other two are left on balanced settings. All three players must be instructed to 'cover center' to maintain the shape of the lineup.

