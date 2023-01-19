FIFA 23 TOTY XI official ratings revealed as Argentine superstar Lionel Messi becomes highest-rated card

Lionel Messi is officially the highest-rated FIFA 23 TOTY card as far as the overall is concerned, with a rating of 98, as confirmed via an official post. As reported by Sky Sports, this year's lineup features some of the best performers from last year, who will now be getting some fantastic cards in the game.

This information comes before the start of the eagerly awaited promo, which is yet to go live. Fans have been excited to see which footballers will make it to the final starting XI, and they got a glimpse of it earlier last night.

The rumored starting XI was leaked on social media, and the official confirmation came an evening later. Most importantly, the leaked data was correct, as the final lineup matches the exact one from last night.

With official confirmation, FIFA 23 players can rest assured which unique cards are coming to the Ultimate Team. As expected, Lionel Messi indeed features in the final lineup, and the ratings of all 11 footballers are also out. This will give players a brief idea of which cards they should target for their respective squads.

Many FIFA 23 players had anticipated that Lionel Messi would be the highest-rated TOTY item

Lionel Messi had an excellent 2022 for both club and country. Some could argue that he should have done more for PSG, but his achievements with Argentina overshadowed everything else. The Argentine played a pivotal role in his nation winning the FIFA World Cup after a long period.

11 outstanding items will be present as part of the TOTY lineup, each of which will be highly desired by the community.

FIFA 23 TOTY XI

Thibaut Courtois GK 96

Achraf Hakimi RB 94

Eder Militao CB 94

Virgil Van Dijk CB 96

Theo Hernandez LB 94

Luka Modric CM 96

Jude Bellingham CM 95

Kevin De Bruyne CM 97

Lionel Messi RW 98

Karim Benzema CF 97

Kylian Mbappe LW 97

Messi's two clubmates have joined him in the TOTY lineup, namely in the form of Achraf Hakimi and Kylian Mbappe. Like the Argentine, both of them had excellent World Cup campaigns for their respective nations. Naturally, it's no surprise that they have made it to the starting lineup.

The Premier League representation has undoubtedly gone down with just two candidates present - Van Dijk and De Bruyne. Meanwhile, Real Madrid have the highest representation in the TOTY lineup, with four footballers present.

It remains to be seen when these unique cards will be released in FIFA 23, as the promo goes live tomorrow night. However, fans are anticipating much more content to appear over the next couple of weeks.

