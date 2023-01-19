All FIFA 23 TOTY promo leaks featuring Ronaldinho, Messi, and more

If the recent leaks involving the FIFA 23 TOTY promo turn out to be true, Lionel Messi and Ronaldinho could potentially find plenty of suitors over the next few days. Their cards are some of the best ones leaked on social media, mostly by reliable leaker FUT Sheriff, and there is no doubt as to why the demand for these cards will be high.

The upcoming TOTY promo has gotten fans considerably hyped up, given the nature of the leaked cards. Over the last year, there has certainly been no shortage of brilliant performances in the footballing world, and it seems like the community has made a decision about who belongs at the top.

Yesterday evening, the rumored starting line-up started making the rounds on social media, with PSG and Real Madrid receiving most of the representation. After brilliant performances in 2022, Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe are amongst the hot favorites to be present in the highly anticipated line-up.

Messi and Ronaldinho's TOTY items will be high on the wishlist of every FIFA 23 player

Interestingly, more international stars like Kevin De Bruyne and Thibaut Courtois are expected to join Messi and Mbappe in obtaining special cards as well. While Neymar will likely miss out, Brazilian fans should find solace in Ronaldinho's leaked TOTY Icon card.

Along the lines of the World Cup icon, EA Sports is expected to release similar cards when the upcoming promo officially goes live. Ronaldinho isn't the only one whose special card has been leaked online, as Dutch legend Ruud Gullit and German icon Philipp Lahm will likely be present in the promo as well.

Obtaining Ronaldinho might not be easy and is likely to be a very costly affair for FIFA 23 players. Fortunately, fans on tighter budgets will potentially have a solid alternative. Ilkay Gundogan is set to arrive as an Objective card, and such items are typically rather affordable.

It may take players some time to get this card as Objective rewards require the completion of different tasks. Although the nature of certain tasks can be grind-heavy, this is something that players must be prepared for. Generally, the grind is worth the effort as the rewards are fairly useful for most players.

Besides packs and objectives, special SBCs are the best way to improve Ultimate Team squads in FIFA 23. While there hasn't been much information revealed about the TOTY items so far, Messi's PSG compatriot Sergio Ramos is expected to get a Flashback SBC during the event.

While these challenges can sometimes cost plenty of coins, players don't have to rely on luck or the FUT market to obtain these items. The rewards can be unlocked if players complete the challenge within the specified period of time. Additionally, the costs can be brought down further by using fodder from someone's collection.

It remains to be seen when FIFA 23 players can get their hands on the rumored cards of Ronaldinho, Ramos, and more. Additional leaks are also set to be released, and this list is based on all of the leaked information available at the time of writing.

