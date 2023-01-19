FIFA 23 Ultimate Team 83+ x3 Attackers, Midfielders, and Defenders Upgrade SBCs: How to complete, estimated costs, and more

With the TOTY promo just around the corner, EA has released three Upgrade SBCs for Attackers, Midfielders, and Defenders in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team. The three dedicated Squad Building Challenges may be repeated thrice and will be valid for two days.

What sets these challenges apart from regular Upgrade SBCs is the fact that they are tailor-made for certain positions. This will also benefit players looking to fill spots in their FUT squad and give them a chance to have someone that they actually need, rather than leaving everything up to chance.

FUTBIN @FUTBIN 3 new upgrade SBCs has been added



83+ x3 Attackers Upgrade SBC

83+ x3 Midfielders Upgrade SBC

83+ x3 Defenders Upgrade SBC 3 new upgrade SBCs has been added83+ x3 Attackers Upgrade SBC83+ x3 Midfielders Upgrade SBC83+ x3 Defenders Upgrade SBC 🚨 3 new upgrade SBCs has been added83+ x3 Attackers Upgrade SBC83+ x3 Midfielders Upgrade SBC83+ x3 Defenders Upgrade SBC

Moreover, these packs have the potential to yield high-rated players considering the lower ceiling is 83. Here's a small guide to completing the set of three Squad Building Challenges in FIFA 23.

How do the 83+ x3 Attackers, Midfielders, and Defenders SBCs stack up in FIFA 23 Ultimate team?

Highly valued card-yielding single-task SBCs are generally looked upon favorably, but splitting the upgrade challenge three ways has drastically increased the amount of fodder required to attempt all three challenges.

Here are the requirements players need to fulfill for each of the challenges:

83+ x3 Attackers Upgrade requirements

Number of players in the squad: Exactly 11

Players with at least 85 Overall in the squad: Minimum of 1

Squad rating: Minimum of 83

Rewards: 83+ x3 Attackers pack (LW, RW, CF, ST) (Untradeable)

Estimated cost: 25,000 - 30,000 FUT Coins across platforms

83+ x3 Midfielders Upgrade requirements

Number of players in the squad: Exactly 11

Players with at least 84 Overall in the squad: Minimum of 1

Squad rating: Minimum of 83

Rewards: 83+ x3 Midfielders pack (LM, RM, CM, CAM, CDM) (Untradeable)

Estimated cost: 19,000 - 20,000 FUT Coins across platforms

83+ x3 Defenders Upgrade requirements

Number of players in the squad: Exactly 11

Players with at least 84 Overall in the squad: Minimum of 1

Squad rating: Minimum of 83

Rewards: 83+ x3 Attackers pack (LB, RB, CB, LWB, RWB, GK) (Untradeable)

Estimated cost: 18,000 - 20,000 FUT Coins across platforms

Are the SBCs worth the grind?

Each Squad Building Challenge requires one to have some high-level fodder to even complete them once, so grinding them will be rather difficult for a lot of FIFA 23 players. Regular FUT players who have pre-existing fodder can try to grind if they can mitigate the price substantially, but even then, attempting all three will be challenging for a majority.

The challenges in themselves are very simple but require high-level teams. Those looking to pack some attackers will need to dish out substantially more due to higher requirements, but the defenders' and midfielders' challenges are nothing to scoff at either.

The reason for the high prices is fodder inflation in the FIFA 23 Transfer Market; however, seeing as the challenges will expire in another day, there is not enough time for the price of each SBC to substantially change.

However, with the TOTY promo knocking on the door and promising to bring in some very hyped cards, FIFA 23 players will be looking to have as many packs at their disposal when the promo drops. Additionally, the 83+ x3 Upgrades do give them a fair chance to pack some unique cards for their FUT squad. Therefore, players who can afford to grind them should definitely do so.

Poll : 0 votes