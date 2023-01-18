Electronic Arts (EA) has dropped another 83+ x10 Upgrade SBC in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team. The one-time repeatable Squad Building Challenge has the potential to yield a couple of high-value cards for FUT enthusiasts looking to add some variety to their in-game squads.

With the Team of the Year (TOTY) promo dropping in a couple of days, players looking for new cards from the Team of the Year series should perform challenges, as the rewards may feature cards from the ongoing promo.

Here's a quick and easy guide to completing the 83+ x10 Upgrade SBC, which will be active for only two more days in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team.

FIFA 23 83+ x10 Upgrade SBC has potential to yield nice rewards

Single-task SBCs that may yield good cards are well-appreciated by players, and this challenge is as good as any. The requirements are not complex, even for casual players, despite being slightly expensive.

Here are the requirements for FIFA 23 players to complete the 83+ 10x Upgrade SBC:

Number of players in the squad: Exactly 11

Players from Team of Week (with in-form upgrades) in the squad: Minimum of 1

Number of players in the squad with at least 85 overall rating: Minimum of 3

Squad rating: Minimum of 84

Rewards: x1 Ten 83+ Players Pack (Untradeable)

Estimated cost: 55,000 - 60,000 FUT Coins across all platforms

Is the SBC worth it?

The challenge may look simple, but the cost of building a squad that meets all the restrictions may be high for some players. Inflation of high-value fodder cards is partially to blame for the price, and regular FUT players should try to use pre-existing fodder to mitigate it. However, they could try waiting a day to see if the price drops.

The highest-valued card in the squad by far will be the TOTW card with the in-form upgrade. At the time of writing, the lowest price of a Team of the Week card from the FIFA 23 Transfer Market was around 16K FUT Coins for Tammy Abraham from Roma FC. As the Squad Building Challenge will be valid for two more days, waiting for a price drop on TOTW cards could be an effective strategy.

The rest of the positions in the squad should not be too hard to fill as SBC has no chemistry restrictions or requirements based on nationality or clubs. Players can fill in any gaps left in the squad after using fodder by searching for the cheapest cards on the market that meet the rating conditions.

As far as rewards go, the high price is somewhat justified in terms of the rewards. A 10-card pack where all the cards are guaranteed to have at least an 83 overall rating is a good deal, especially because it can potentially yield promo players. This is a priority for most FIFA 23 players saving up for the TOTY drop.

