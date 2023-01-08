There is not long left for the FIFA 23 TOTY promo to be released in the Ultimate Team mode, marking the arrival of one of the two biggest ones in the game. Every year in January, EA Sports releases unique cards of footballers selected as the best professionals in a given year.

The TOTY promo releases some of the best cards in the Ultimate Team mode. So naturally, any player receiving these items will have a significant boost and advantage over the others. But these are very expensive due to their great stats, and acquiring them is much more complicated than other promos.

So naturally, FIFA 23 players are advised yearly to save as many resources as possible for the promo. Let's look at some steps players can take to increase their opportunities for better rewards once the promo is live.

5 best ways to grind for the FIFA 23 TOTY promo

5) Play every game mode

This is essential, but the need to play as many game modes as possible has never been higher. The ideal thing to do right now would be to get rewards from as many modes as possible. Switching to another is best if someone has hit the reward ceiling for a particular mode.

Players can receive weekly rewards in three major Ultimate Team modes: Squad Battles, FUT Champions, and Division Rivals.

Many see Squad Battles as boring, but it could be worth playing for as many points as possible to get high-valued packs.

4) Don't open any pack

The FUT Centurions promo went live last night, and some exceptional items from the promo are available to the players. Naturally, the propensity to open packs at this point will be high, but players should save those. Unfortunately, the odds of getting a FUT Centurions pack are low.

Secondly, while some of these items are truly amazing, they will look pale by the end of January when the TOTY promo releases. So yes, the odds of finding an item from that promo won't be high either, but players can at least have more options due to the higher number of packs.

3) Grind resource item SBCs

The previous point discussed preserving the packs to open when the FIFA 23 TOTY promo goes live. This method will allow every player to have more packs in their collection.

Moreover, this is super easy and doesn't require many coins. EA Sports has released resource-item SBCs daily, and the pattern has continued with the FUT Centurions promo.

Most of these challenges are not interesting since their rewards are mostly in-game packs. However, the valuation of these packs increases when valuable content like the TOTY promo gets activated in FIFA 23.

2) Save coins

This suggestion goes without saying, and the wastage of FUT coins in FIFA 23 should be avoided anyway. The importance of coin preservation rises once the TOTY promo becomes active. Only some people can get unique cards from the packs.

Getting the cards from the FUT market could be a handy option. On the one hand, this will involve spending more as some cards will gradually rise in valuation. On the other, players can evaluate the card they get. Either way, it's best to keep as many coins as possible for every FIFA 23 player until the promo goes live.

1) Complete the TOTY promo SBCs

FIFA 23 News @UTSources TOTY MOMENTS SBC LEAK



Yeah... someone guessed him correctly!



Toty Moments Dest incoming!



Stats should be pretty accurate!



Well i would say this one is pretty suprising, isnt it?🤣



*OVR is predicted TOTY MOMENTS SBC LEAKYeah... someone guessed him correctly!Toty Moments Dest incoming!Stats should be pretty accurate!Well i would say this one is pretty suprising, isnt it?🤣*OVR is predicted 🚨 TOTY MOMENTS SBC LEAKYeah... someone guessed him correctly!Toty Moments Dest incoming!Stats should be pretty accurate!Well i would say this one is pretty suprising, isnt it?🤣*OVR is predicted https://t.co/cExdJ7qdKE

With the cards being the primary attraction of the TOTY promo, FIFA 23 players must remember to complete the SBCs. These challenges usually appear before the promo's release and can be vital for specific reasons.

However, one point is the same as with any other resource item SBCs - get as many packs as possible to open during the promo.

The second revolves around the rewards that players might find from these packs. Even if they are purely fodder, they can be used to unlock TOTY cards that appear as SBCs.

The process usually allows FIFA 23 players to rely on anything other than luck and waste their coins. Going the SBC way might be a better and more sensible alternative for most players.

