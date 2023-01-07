"This might be the worst promo ever in FIFA": Fans react to release of FUT Centurions promo in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

After two successful weeks of content with the Winter Wildcards promo, EA Sports released the FUT Centurions promo in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, featuring some of the most distinguished footballers. These players are all remarkable due to their achievements for their respective teams, reaching a centurion milestone in aspects like caps, goals, and assists.

While the concept of the promo is refreshing and entertaining, the selection of footballers for the first roster has not gone down well with the FIFA 23 community. Disgruntled fans have taken to social media to express their disappointment, suggesting that the event is underwhelming and could potentially be the worst in the franchise's history.

Fans not happy with latest FUT Centurions promo of FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

In the days leading up to the release of FUT Centurions, a host of leaks were being circulated on Twitter about the footballers included in the event.

With footballers like Neymar and Wissam Ben Yedder in the mix, the hype was higher than ever among fans. However, the upgrades provided to these versions and the overall quality of the roster have led to disappointment.

ManuDaGoat @ManuDaGoat__



This might be the worst promo ever in fifa

Popular content creator Nepenthez weighed in with his opinion, encapsulating the general opinion of the FIFA 23 community with the following tweet:

NepentheZ @NepentheZ



I like the idea, for sure. Some of these players are nice, with decent boosts & added traits which will make a difference, but 80% of these cards are already discard price.

Renowned FUT trader Joao Seleiro also delivered a scathing review of the event on Twitter. He said he dislikes the promo roster and the card design, calling it a "filler promo" meant to provide fans with some content before the reveal of the much-anticipated FIFA 23 Team of the Year event.

JoaoSeleiro @seleiro_joao



Has Neymar so that they guarantee some packs to sell and thats it



Personally I also think the card design is awful and doesnt really fit the FUT Vibe but everyone has their likes and deslikes



Just a filler promo before TOTY

Has Neymar so that they guarantee some packs to sell and thats it

Personally I also think the card design is awful and doesnt really fit the FUT Vibe but everyone has their likes and deslikes

#FIFA23

Microtransactions in Ultimate Team form a significant portion of EA Sports' annual revenue, with fans purchasing FIFA Points to open packs in the FUT Store.

However, with such a disappointing and underwhelming batch of special cards added to packs, gamers will undoubtedly reconsider spending any money on the title.

Tiarnán🇦🇷 @Tiarneyy



this had so much potential lol was considering loading this up after a few months but not now

Liverpool full-back Trent Alexander-Arnold is among the headlining cards of the FUT Centurions promo, but the upgrades to his stats leave much to be desired.

As pointed out by this fan on Twitter, Winter Wildcards Kieran Trippier possesses much better attributes despite being lower rated in FIFA 23.

Connor @FtblConnor_LFC

How is that Trent card 90 rated

tripper has a better card by far at 87 rated



Introducing Centurions, Special Player Items celebrating longevity in football (think 100+ caps, goals, assists, or clean sheets) with game-changing boosts to help them become club legends for your Ultimate Team: Form is temporary, class is permanent.Introducing Centurions, Special Player Items celebrating longevity in football (think 100+ caps, goals, assists, or clean sheets) with game-changing boosts to help them become club legends for your Ultimate Team: x.ea.com/75971 Form is temporary, class is permanent. 💯Introducing Centurions, Special Player Items celebrating longevity in football (think 100+ caps, goals, assists, or clean sheets) with game-changing boosts to help them become club legends for your Ultimate Team: x.ea.com/75971 https://t.co/MyS7RHgQaC How is that Trent card 90 ratedtripper has a better card by far at 87 rated twitter.com/easportsfifa/s… How is that Trent card 90 rated 😭😭tripper has a better card by far at 87 rated twitter.com/easportsfifa/s…

Not only were the upgrades provided to these cards rather underwhelming, but EA Sports also messed up the in-game stats of these footballers, as several cards displayed improper attributes.

An example is the pace allotted to Alexander-Arnold, who is depicted with 86 pace despite having 90 acceleration and 90 sprint speed.

While we are still in the initial stages of the FUT Centurions event, fans already seem to have written the promo off as a failure. They are now looking forward to the Team of the Year event in FIFA 23, referring to this promo as a palate cleanser before the fun content arrives.

Chris Denny @AverageFIFADad



Form does seem to be temporary, even in video game content!

Liked the WC grind, WW was also pretty good....I'm hoping this is a pallete cleanser ready for an insane TOTY promo....it could still happen....right? 🥺



Introducing Centurions, Special Player Items celebrating longevity in football (think 100+ caps, goals, assists, or clean sheets) with game-changing boosts to help them become club legends for your Ultimate Team: Form is temporary, class is permanent.Introducing Centurions, Special Player Items celebrating longevity in football (think 100+ caps, goals, assists, or clean sheets) with game-changing boosts to help them become club legends for your Ultimate Team: x.ea.com/75971 Form is temporary, class is permanent. 💯Introducing Centurions, Special Player Items celebrating longevity in football (think 100+ caps, goals, assists, or clean sheets) with game-changing boosts to help them become club legends for your Ultimate Team: x.ea.com/75971 https://t.co/MyS7RHgQaC Form does seem to be temporary, even in video game content!Liked the WC grind, WW was also pretty good....I'm hoping this is a pallete cleanser ready for an insane TOTY promo....it could still happen....right? 🥺 twitter.com/EASPORTSFIFA/s… Form does seem to be temporary, even in video game content!Liked the WC grind, WW was also pretty good....I'm hoping this is a pallete cleanser ready for an insane TOTY promo....it could still happen....right? 🥺 twitter.com/EASPORTSFIFA/s…

FUT Centurions is scheduled to be a two-week event. With much of the content yet to arrive, it will be intriguing to see if EA can turn this around and deliver exciting content for FUT enthusiasts around the globe.

