Best FIFA 23 custom tactics for Liverpool FC

Under Jurgen Klopp, Liverpool have slowly resurrected their glory days and built an impressive squad, which is reflected rather accurately in FIFA 23 as well. The Reds from Merseyside have made some impressive signings over the years, strengthening their roster and achieving success at domestic and European levels.

Liverpool have been the only consistent threat to Manchester City's dominance in the Premier League. Their rivalry has formed the crux of modern-day English football narratives, and has translated over to the virtual pitch as well, with both teams having overpowered squads in FIFA 23.

However, gamers still need to be familiar with the game's core mechanics and the most optimal custom tactics to get the most out of this exceptional lineup in FIFA 23.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

These are the custom tactics most suited to Liverpool FC's roster in FIFA 23

Despite the departure of their talismanic winger Sadio Mane in the summer, Liverpool still have an amazing team in FIFA 23 and feature some of the highest-rated footballers in the game. The likes of Mohammed Salah and Virgil van Dijk are considered to be amongst the best players in not only the Premier League, but also the entire world, and are the headlining superstars of this lineup.

Liverpool's biggest strength lies in their balance and versatility, as it's hard to determine what their strongest suit is. Their attacking firepower, midfield capabilities, and defensive prowess are all on par with one another, making them a fan-favorite in FIFA 23 for both online and offline gameplay.

What is the best formation for Liverpool in FIFA 23?

The 4231 is the best formation for Liverpool, as it allows them to deploy their best players in their strongest positions. Darwin Nunez spearheads the offense as the lone striker, with Luis Diaz and Diogo Jota acting as wingers in wide attacking midfield positions. Mohammed Salah links the entire offense together with his playmaking abilities from the central attacking midfielder position.

Thiago and Fabinho form the midfield duo in this lineup, with the former providing creative flair and the latter offering defensive stability. As for defense, the iconic partnership of Andrew Robertson and Trent Alexander Arnold patrols the flanks, with Virgil Van Dijk and Joe Gomez being the defensive enforcers in the middle.

What are the best custom tactics for this formation?

The 4231 is amongst the most balanced formations in the game, seamlessly blending offense and defense while simultaneously accommodating various styles of play. This helps fans to easily adapt to any changes in the game's meta.

The lone striker must be instructed to stay forward and 'get in behind', which is necessary because of through balls and pace being overpowered in FIFA 23's current meta. The CAM must also be instructed to 'stay forward', but the wide attacking midfielders must be told to come back on defense to reinforce the team's backline.

In midfield, both players must be set to 'cover centre', but the difference lies in their attacking roles. While the creative midfielder is left with balanced instructions, allowing him to venture up and down the pitch, the defensive enforcer must be instructed to stay back while attacking.

