FIFA 23 Team of the Week 9 (TOTW 9) cards released, Darwin Nunez earns his first in-form of the season

EA Sports has released Team of the Week 9 (TOTW 9) in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, with Darwin Nunez being the headlining card on the roster. Despite not being the highest-rated inclusion on the list, he is by far the most overpowered in-game and will be in high demand amongst FUT veterans.

With the FIFA World Cup beginning soon, TOTW 9 will be the final one to be released in FIFA 23 until the tournament reaches its conclusion and club football resumes. This means that FUT Champions rewards will be revamped for the next few weeks, and fans will hope to get their hands on a red version of in-form Darwin Nunez this week before the rewards are altered.

Team of the Week has been a regular occurrence, and its absence will definitely be felt over the course of the next few weeks. With TOTW 9 being the final TOTW release before the break, EA Sports has included some big names in the lineup.

Darwin Nunez leads the way amongst others in a star-studded TOTW 9 squad in FIFA 23

After an entertaining weekend, EA Sports has celebrated the contributions of the top performers across the top leagues in the world, rewarding them with in-form versions in FIFA 23.

Despite having a rather slow start to his Liverpool career, Darwin Nunez has finally found his feet in the Premier League. The Uruguayan striker has been in incredible goal-scoring form and scored a brace against Southampton to lead Liverpool to a 3-1 victory in the Premier League. He has been rewarded for his efforts with an 84-rated TOTW version in FUT.

Which footballers are included in TOTW 9 of FIFA 23?

These are the players selected in the TOTW 9 roster:

Toni Kroos - 90

Moise Kean - 86

Martin Odegaard - 86

Jonas Hofmann - 86

Edin Dzeko - 86

Geronimo Rulli - 84

Darwin Nunez - 84

Otavio - 84

Edmond Tapsoba - 84

Jesper Lindstrom - 84

Nuno Mendes - 83

Lovro Majer - 83

Mohamed Simaken - 82

Tiago Djalo - 81

Ivan Toney - 81

Mislav Orsic - 81

Kerem Akturkoglu - 81

Ron-Robert Ziegler - 79

Zian Fleming - 79

Zinho Gano - 78

Aiyegun Tosin - 77

Georges Mikautadze - 77

Emmanuel Latte Lath - 75

Who are the best players available in the squad?

Darwin Nunez stands out as the best and most meta player in the TOTW 9 squad in FIFA 23. Despite the new patch bringing about a change in how the game is played, with lengthy players being nerfed, Nunez still possesses the attributes to be incredible in-game.

The likes of Nuno Mendes, Martin Odegaard, Edmond Tapsoba, and Tiago Djalo will also be viable in-game. However, the squad overall is quite lackluster despite featuring some high-rated cards.

