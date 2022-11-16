FIFA 23 leaks reveal that Liverpool striker Darwin Nunez is included in Team of the Week 9

Liverpool secured the services of promising young striker Darwin Nunez from Benfica in the summer, who is rumored to receive an in-form card in FIFA 23, according to FUT Sheriff on Twitter. Despite a rather shaky start to his career for the Reds, Nunez seems to have discovered a rich vein of form, scoring well in the Premier League and spearheading the attack with lethal efficiency.

Due to the high-profile nature of the signing, as well as the incredible price tag, he drew comparisons with Manchester City's new star striker Erling Haaland even before the season began. The debate seemed to have settled early on, with Haaland tearing apart Premier League defenses while Nunez struggled to score, but the Liverpool forward has finally found his feet in the league.

Note: This article is speculative and based entirely on leaks from social media.

Darwin Nunez has been included in the leaked Team of the Week 9 squad in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

Team of the Week is a recurring event in FIFA Ultimate Team, recognizing and celebrating the contributions of top performers across various leagues in world football. However, with the upcoming World Cup, this will be the final TOTW squad for a few weeks until the international tournament comes to an end and regular club football resumes.

While the other candidates for the TOTW 9 roster look rather underwhelming, Darwin Nunez is the saving grace of the squad. He's included in the leaked TOTW lineup as he scored two goals in Liverpool's 3-1 victory over Southampton in the Premier League.

What will TOTW Darwin Nunez be like in FIFA 23?

Darwin is amongst the most overpowered Premier League strikers in the current meta of FIFA 23. Despite being only 82-rated, he possesses amazing pace, shooting, and physicality, boasting all of this while falling under the lengthy acceleration type. All of these factors combine to make him a lethal attacker in-game, and his in-form version will undoubtedly be even better.

Since his base card is 82-rated, the TOTW version will most likely have an overall rating of 84. Depending on how EA Sports decides to upgrade his in-game attributes, the Uruguayan could be an elite-tier attacker in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team.

How does this affect the Ones to Watch version?

Ones to Watch (OTW) Darwin Nunez has already received his Wins to Watch upgrade in FIFA 23, with Liverpool comfortably securing the three-win threshold in the league. This means that if the recent leaks are true and he receives an in-form version in FIFA, the OTW card may receive yet another upgrade and achieve an overall rating of 86.

With such an impressive boost to his stats, he will definitely be a force to be reckoned with in FIFA 23. These are the predicted stats for the OTW version if he is included in the TOTW lineup:

Pace: 94

Dribbling: 82

Shooting: 88

Defending: 46

Passing: 77

Physicality: 90

Liverpool fans and owners of this Ones to Watch card will be hoping that these leaks are accurate, as they will likely transform him into one of the best attackers in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team.

