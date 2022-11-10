FIFA 23 Team of the Week 8 (TOTW 8) cards released, Mohammed Salah earns his second in-form of the season

EA Sports have released the Team of the Week 8 (TOTW 8) squad in FIFA 23, with Liverpool forward Mohammed Salah leading the line on an exceptional roster. The Egyptian superstar might have missed out on World Cup qualification, but with tournament-themed content coming soon to FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, Salah has ensured that he doesn't miss out on a special card during the festivities.

TOTW 8 is the latest Team of the Week squad to be released in FIFA 23. This is EA's way of rewarding the top performers in the world of football over the course of the weekend by providing them with specially boosted versions in-game. After an action-packed weekend of football fixtures, the latest TOTW squad consists of some overpowered cards.

Mohammed Salah and Theo Hernandez lead the way in a star-studded TOTW 8 squad in FIFA 23

Mohammed Salah has once again proved his worth for Liverpool by scoring a brace against Spurs in a high-profile Premier League clash, leading his side to a 2-1 victory. After a rough series of away games for the Reds, this was a much-needed win, and who better to secure the three points for them than their talismanic right-winger.

Featured alongside Salah are the likes of Theo Hernandez, who scored in AC Milan's 2-1 victory in Serie A, as well as Arsenal center-back Gabriel, who scored the only goal of the game to lead his team to victory against Chelsea in the North London derby.

Which players are included in TOTW 8 of FIFA 23?

These are the footballers who earned a spot in TOTW 8 with their performances in real life:

Mohammed Salah - 92

Kevin Trapp - 88

Theo Hernandez - 86

James Maddison - 86

Moussa Diaby - 86

Kieran Trippier - 86

Gleison Bremer - 85

Kasper Schmeichel - 85

Gabriel - 84

Youcef Belaili - 84

Ezequiel Avila - 82

Paul Onuachu - 82

Alassane Plea - 82

Alexandr Golovin - 82

Giacomo Bonaventura - 82

Marcus Edwards - 82

David Lopez - 81

Mauro Icardi - 81

Romulo - 76

Vladislavs Gutkovskis - 76

Eoin Doyle - 75

John McCarthy - 74

Billy Waters - 70

This is a rather diverse lineup, featuring players from all over the globe. While the squad might lack the star power of TOTW 6, there are a lot of usable and meta cards included in TOTW 8 that would be amazing to use in FIFA 23.

Which are the best cards in TOTW 8 of FIFA 23?

As the highest-rated card in the squad, Mohammed Salah is also undoubtedly the most overpowered in-game. The attacker already has a 92-rated Out of Position card in FUT and offers gamers more diverse squad-building options with this right-wing TOTW version.

Theo Hernandez is amongst the best defenders in the game, especially at left-back. His TOTW version will be broken in-game and will definitely be one of the most coveted cards on the roster.

Despite not being as high-rated, cards like Bremer and Moussa Diaby will also prove to be valuable additions to most FUT squads with impressive stats for their respective positions.

