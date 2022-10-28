Complete list of FIFA 23 Out of Position cards released, featuring Salah, James, and more

The FIFA 23 Out of Position promo with Salah and company is finally here, and it's safe to say it has lived up to the hype. Players can now access some fantastic cards that are available in various packs. While it may take some luck to get one of these stunning versions into the game, those who do will be richly rewarded.

The Out of Position promo becomes the fourth overall and the first following the completion of the first month. While all three previous promos have been great, the current one offers a unique experience to all the players. The promo completely changes the cards' existing base versions available in the game.

Not only do these cards have boosted overalls, but the position on each one of them is noticeably different. While Salah has shifted from RW to ST in this promo, others are much more radical. Some of these cards open up opportunities that their base versions don't offer and are expected to be in heavy demand.

The FIFA 23 Out of Position promo has introduced special cards like that of Salah ahead of the World Cup content

EA SPORTS FIFA @EASPORTSFIFA



Out Of Position brings position changes and attribute boosts for some of football’s most versatile players, unlocking new squad-building options for you in



Find out more x.ea.com/75546 Ready to perform wherever they are on the pitch. 🏟Out Of Position brings position changes and attribute boosts for some of football’s most versatile players, unlocking new squad-building options for you in #FUT in #FIFA23 Find out more Ready to perform wherever they are on the pitch. 🏟Out Of Position brings position changes and attribute boosts for some of football’s most versatile players, unlocking new squad-building options for you in #FUT in #FIFA23 🙌 Find out more 👉 x.ea.com/75546 https://t.co/nY3E0YVstK

Salah's Out of Position promotional card was one of the first to circulate on social media. Fans have been ecstatic since it was revealed that he will receive an ST card. Many players prefer to use the Egyptian in FIFA 23 as a striker, but the new chemistry system made it difficult for the player to field him in that position. The Egyptian is joined by more stunning cards, each of which appears to be unique in terms of position, overall appearance, and stats.

Complete list of all FIFA 23 Out of Position promo cards

Mohamed Salah ST 92

Joao Cancelo CM 90

Theo Hernandez LW 88

Reece James RW 88

Ivan Perisic CAM 86

Seko Fofana CB 86

Isaak Toure ST 83

Denzel Dumfries CB 85

Suso CM 84

Fred LM 87

Noussair Mazraoui RM 84

Salah's card is expected to be in high demand due to its stats. Thus, making him one of the most challenging cards to defend against.

There are other interesting options as well that could be useful for players and their Ultimate Team squads. It's expected that the Out of Position promo will also have a mini-release, which typically occurs in the middle of the week.

Additionally, more cards from the promo are available via SBCs and objectives. FIFA 23 players can look to get these cards without relying on pack luck or the market. The promo will also make way for rumored FIFA World Cup content, which will arrive after the first week of November.

Poll : 0 votes