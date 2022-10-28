FIFA 23 FUT World Cup dates and modes get leaked; includes an Ultimate Team promo

A fresh leak surrounding the release date of the FUT World Cup mode in FIFA 23 is doing the rounds on social media. The latest reveal comes from reliable leaker FUT23News, but it's unclear who the source of the information is. If the leaked dates are true, players won't have to wait for the event to kick off in real life.

It has been known for some time that a dedicated game mode will be themed around the FIFA World Cup. EA Sports officially stated this about a couple of weeks ago, and it was mentioned that there would be both the Men's and Women's World Cup to keep the players engaged.

The dates are yet to be officially handed out, but the leaks have partially done their job. Players can now know what to expect and when the first festivities will start. It appears that earlier speculations about the date of November 11 have turned out to be true.

FIFA 23 FUT World Cup mode will come in the form of different events and kicks off in the second week of November

FIFA 23 News @FUT23News BREAKING - FUT World Cup dates



• Nov 9th – World Cup mode

• Nov 11th – World Cup Path to Glory

• Nov 25th – Road to World Cup

• Dec 2nd – World Cup Stories

• Dec 9th – Unknown World Cup promo



#FIFA23 #leak BREAKING - FUT World Cup dates• Nov 9th – World Cup mode• Nov 11th – World Cup Path to Glory• Nov 25th – Road to World Cup• Dec 2nd – World Cup Stories• Dec 9th – Unknown World Cup promo 🚨 BREAKING - FUT World Cup dates • Nov 9th – World Cup mode ✅• Nov 11th – World Cup Path to Glory ⭐️• Nov 25th – Road to World Cup 🏆• Dec 2nd – World Cup Stories 📕 • Dec 9th – Unknown World Cup promo❓#FIFA23 #leak

Many FIFA 23 players eagerly await the World Cup mode to be added to the game. EA Sports has confirmed that it will be free for all players, based on the pattern followed in FIFA 18. The game mode is now rumored to become available on November 9.

An earlier glitch on the PlayStation 5 console had momentarily revealed what the game mode would be like. If that version is eventually added, players will be able to control the fortunes of a nation of their liking. Additionally, they will be able to enjoy different scenarios and challenges based on the events of the past World Cups.

A World Cup Path to Glory will be introduced on November 11, which will likely be the mode discussed earlier. It remains to be seen if players will have to choose from the official roster or if they can go with any nation of their liking.

November 25 will introduce the Road to World Cup, followed by World Cup Stories on December 2. During 2018, special promos appeared in Ultimate Team inspired by the FIFA World Cup.

Something similar is set to occur in FIFA 23 on December 9 as an unnamed promo is scheduled. Not much is known about it at the moment except that it would be the second big one following the release of the FUT World Cup heroes.

As the world gets decorated with World Cup fever, it remains to be seen if gamers will be happy with the efforts put in by EA Sports. FIFA 23 players are advised to wait for the official confirmation of all the events and dates before concluding.

Poll : 0 votes