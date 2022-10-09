How to play the World Cup mode in FIFA 23

One of the most awaited events of FIFA 23 is the World Cup mode, based on the real-life mega tournament that is set to take place later this year. Interest has been high since the first trailer gave a teaser about a potential game mode. Since then, regular reveals have hinted at what's to come.

FIFA 23 is the series' last entry with the iconic name, following the announcement of the expiry of the license with the international organization in May this year. EA Sports has already announced a rebranding of the series for next year. This has added a sense of nostalgia for the hardcore fans who have been involved with the franchise for a long time.

The New York Times @nytimes Breaking News: Soccer’s global governing body and EA Sports are ending a partnership that created FIFA, one of the most popular video games of all time. The game has generated more than $20 billion in sales over the past two decades. nyti.ms/3kVDnwr Breaking News: Soccer’s global governing body and EA Sports are ending a partnership that created FIFA, one of the most popular video games of all time. The game has generated more than $20 billion in sales over the past two decades. nyti.ms/3kVDnwr

Moreover, the anticipation of a new game mode themed around the FIFA World Cup 2022 has excited fans even more.

At the time of writing, the game doesn't have a dedicated event or mode themed around the FIFA World Cup. While it would disappoint the players, they shouldn't be disheartened. Based on past incidents and teasers, they will get a lot of new content come November.

FIFA 23 is predicted to get themed promos and events when FIFA World Cup goes live in Qatar

There's a way FIFA 23 players can enjoy something similar to the FIFA World Cup, but not in an official way. They can design their own custom competition thanks to the Tournament Creator mode. Players can then play it with friends by inviting them to the Social tab.

Creating a custom tournament in FIFA 23 is quite simple, and players can go through the following steps to do so:

From the main screen, go to Tournaments. From there, choose Create and select Group + Knockout. The tournament should have 32 teams and you can add nations instead of clubs. You can also use the autofill feature to complete the tournament but it will add nations randomly.

While this is a makeshift solution, it's hardly the optimum one for players. However, they won't have to wait long, as earlier reveals have hinted at what's to come. The last title that took place during the World Cup year was FIFA 18. The timing was different back then as the World Cup had taken place, but EA Sports had included several events.

Players will get a new promo in the Ultimate Team mode if the same happens this year. FUT World Cup Heroes are already confirmed to appear in the game, and the promo will likely commence on November 11. Those who pre-ordered the Ultimate Edition of the game before August 28 will receive one untradable FUT World Cup Heroes card.

Expectations suggest that there could be another promo which will be about current footballers. The cards will have boosted stats and could even get upgrades based on certain conditions. It will be interesting to see what name EA Sports assigns to it and how good the cards will be.

Just like FIFA 18, FIFA 23 will likely get the World Cup mode. It was added as a free DLC update the last time around, and it remains to be seen if EA Sports will follow the same routine this year. Additionally, any promo that is themed around the tournament will likely bring special objectives and SBCs in the Ultimate Team.

While players have their hands tied at the moment, it could all change very soon. The events are expected to start around the same time the World Cup starts in Qatar, set to offer weeks of activities for FIFA 23 players.

