FIFA 23 leaks hint at Real Madrid superstar Eden Hazard being included in the World Cup Stars promo

Eden Hazard might have had an underwhelming stint at Real Madrid so far, but the Belgian superstar is set to receive a fantastic card in FIFA 23. Renowned FIFA 23 leak-based account FUT Sheriff has been on an impressive streak, leaking multiple cards from the upcoming World Cup Stars promo, with Hazard being the latest inclusion.

The World Cup mode is live in FIFA 23 with the latest Title Update, and EA Sports have confirmed that there will be a host of themed promos in FUT during the course of the tournament. While EA themselves have revealed very little regarding the new content apart from card designs, FUT Sheriff has provided fans with valuable details about the incoming content.

Note: The card has not been confirmed by EA Sports and is entirely based on leaks from Twitter.

Leaks suggest that Eden Hazard will receive his first special card in the FIFA 23 game cycle

Eden Hazard's career has taken a bit of a nosedive since his move to Spanish giants Real Madrid, as the Belgian has been plagued with injuries and inconsistent performances, leading to a lack of playing time. His struggles have been reflected in his nerfed FIFA ratings over the years, but the former Chelsea attacker has continued to receive special cards in FUT due to his reputation.

Hazard is the latest amongst the footballers leaked to be in the World Cup Stars promo, following the likes of Danilo Pereira, Fabinho, and Kingsley Coman. This star-studded lineup has created a lot of hype amongst the community, who will be eager to get their hands on these cards in FIFA 23.

What is the World Cup Stars promo?

Earlier in the week, FUT Sheriff leaked the concept, followed by this new promo. They revealed that all participating nations would receive a boosted card in FUT. These can be unlocked through a Swaps system that FUT enthusiasts will be familiar with from previous FIFA iterations.

Fut Sheriff @FutSheriff PERMANENTLY upgraded FIFA WC Star Player item from each of the 32 nations will be available as prize rewards in WC Swaps.



We will also have “End of Event Rewards”, that will obviously be redeemable starting by Jan 4th, just like when the WC Players Items expire and



The system will potentially require gamers to earn Swap tokens through SBCs and gameplay objectives, which can then be redeemed in-game in exchange for these enticing cards.

What are Eden Hazard's stats?

If leaks are to be trusted, Eden Hazard will receive a massive upgrade to his attributes with this latest special version. He currently has an overall rating of 84 in FIFA 23, but his World Cup Stars version has been leaked as an 89-rated card with the following stats:

Pace: 90

Dribbling: 90

Shooting: 84

Defending: 40

Passing: 86

Physicality: 75

This is a significant improvement over his current attributes and will undoubtedly make him a force to be reckoned with despite not adhering to the 'lengthy' meta of FIFA 23 under the new AcceleRATE system. With stats like these and his combination of four-star skill moves and weak foot, Eden Hazard will be a formidable attacking threat in-game.

