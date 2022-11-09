FIFA 23 leaks hint at Fabinho appearing as a World Cup Star item in the game

Brazilian Liverpool midfielder Fabinho is rumored to appear as a World Cup Star in FIFA 23 once the unique content is live in the game. This information was revealed by reliable leaker FUT Sheriff on social media, with the Brazilian player being the first to become part of the speculation. FUT Sheriff is the very same leaker who previously hinted at how the World Cup Star cards would work.

A fair amount of content is on the way for fans of Ultimate Team as EA Sports plans to integrate all new additions to their existing team. Players will be able to get new cards, kits, and more once it all goes live. The FUT World Cup content could also be the first emergence of a Swaps program, with this latest leaked card being a part of it.

If the leaks about the World Cup Star program are accurate, every player can obtain his card. Looking at the leaked card's stats, Fabinho is a strong candidate to fit into many squads. This article will take a closer look at the leaked stats and how FIFA 23 players could obtain him in-game.

Fabinho becomes Brazil's nomination for the World Cup Star program in FIFA 23

Last week, EA Sports released a Deep Dive trailer of all the FUT World Cup content coming into the game. One critical part of it is the Swaps program that will allow players to earn different tokens. FIFA 23 players can then exchange these tokens to obtain unique cards, packs, and more.

Fut Sheriff @FutSheriff PERMANENTLY upgraded FIFA WC Star Player item from each of the 32 nations will be available as prize rewards in WC Swaps.



We will also have “End of Event Rewards”, that will obviously be redeemable starting by Jan 4th, just like when the WC Players Items expire and



Previous leaks have suggested that there will be 32 World Cup Star cards, with every nation having one representative. Based on rumors, these cards will be obtainable from the Swaps program once the content goes live.

Players can definitely expect wonderful times ahead if all the Star cards are as good as Fabinho's leaked card. However, not all cards will have the same set of overalls and stats, which would also lead to variance in the number of tokens required to obtain them.

The 90-rated CDM card has a solid set of defensive stats. If these leaks are accurate, the card will have 89 Defending and 87 Physicality, which will easily make him effective in the CB position as well. The 85 Dribbling and 86 Passing are additional bonuses that make the card effective as a CDM.

All of the upcoming World Cup content will start going live later tonight and will likely prove if these leaks are accurate or not. With a solid 78 Pace, the Fabinho World Cup Hero version will be a great option, considering the card's position. What remains to be seen is the number of tokens that will be required to unlock the card.

